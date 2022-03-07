Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 28 February to Friday 4 March:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|39,020
|796,964,392
|28 February 2022
|300
|20,044.4300
|6,013,329
|1 March 2022
|250
|19,953.6800
|4,988,420
|2 March 2022
|70
|20,112.0000
|1,407,840
|3 March 2022
|50
|20,889.6000
|1,044,480
|4 March 2022
|50
|20,595.6000
|1,029,780
|Total 28 February - 4 March
|720
|14,483,849
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 4 March 2022*
|763
|20,116.4569
|15,348,857
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|40,503
|826,797,098
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|40,503
|826,797,098
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|237,113
|5,166,484,257
|28 February 2022
|2,507
|21,018.6800
|52,693,831
|1 March 2022
|2,256
|20,913.2400
|47,180,269
|2 March 2022
|1,352
|21,162.3100
|28,611,443
|3 March 2022
|1,251
|21,784.6800
|27,252,635
|4 March 2022
|251
|21,372.5500
|5,364,510
|Total 28 February - 4 March
|7,617
|161,102,688
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 4 March 2022*
|2,315
|21,073.7567
|48,785,747
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|247,045
|5,376,372,692
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|247,045
|5,376,372,692
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 141,344 A shares and 675,884 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.22% of the share capital.
Page 1 of 2
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 7 March 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 9 2022
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 9 2022