A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 28 February to Friday 4 March:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 39,020 796,964,392 28 February 2022 300 20,044.4300 6,013,329 1 March 2022 250 19,953.6800 4,988,420 2 March 2022 70 20,112.0000 1,407,840 3 March 2022 50 20,889.6000 1,044,480 4 March 2022 50 20,595.6000 1,029,780 Total 28 February - 4 March 720 14,483,849 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 4 March 2022* 763 20,116.4569 15,348,857 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 40,503 826,797,098 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 40,503 826,797,098 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 237,113 5,166,484,257 28 February 2022 2,507 21,018.6800 52,693,831 1 March 2022 2,256 20,913.2400 47,180,269 2 March 2022 1,352 21,162.3100 28,611,443 3 March 2022 1,251 21,784.6800 27,252,635 4 March 2022 251 21,372.5500 5,364,510 Total 28 February - 4 March 7,617 161,102,688 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 4 March 2022* 2,315 21,073.7567 48,785,747 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 247,045 5,376,372,692 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 247,045 5,376,372,692

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 141,344 A shares and 675,884 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.22% of the share capital.



Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 7 March 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

