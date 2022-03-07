Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 28 February to Friday 4 March:     
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)39,020 796,964,392
28 February 202230020,044.43006,013,329
1 March 202225019,953.68004,988,420
2 March 20227020,112.00001,407,840
3 March 20225020,889.60001,044,480
4 March 20225020,595.60001,029,780
Total 28 February - 4 March 720 14,483,849
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 4 March 2022*76320,116.456915,348,857
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)40,503 826,797,098
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)40,503 826,797,098
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)237,113 5,166,484,257
28 February 20222,50721,018.680052,693,831
1 March 20222,25620,913.240047,180,269
2 March 20221,35221,162.310028,611,443
3 March 20221,25121,784.680027,252,635
4 March 202225121,372.55005,364,510
Total 28 February - 4 March 7,617 161,102,688
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 4 March 2022*2,31521,073.756748,785,747
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)247,045 5,376,372,692
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)247,045 5,376,372,692

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                                           

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 141,344 A shares and 675,884 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.22% of the share capital.
                                                                                                                         

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 7 March 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

