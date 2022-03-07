Residential Filters Market to Exceed USD 11.87 Billion by 2028; Rising Concerns Regarding Air and Water Pollution to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global residential filters market size hit USD 6.60 billion in 2020. The market value is predicted to increase from USD 7.06 billion in 2021 to USD 11.87 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.7% during forecast duration. Increasing levels of air and water pollution and rising public awareness toward pollution will drive the market forward, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled “Residential Filters Market, 2021-2028”.

Residential air filters are experiencing robust demand across the world due to growing health concerns arising from poor air quality. Air filters used in residential settings are made of various materials, including fiberglass and textiles. These filters can capture pollutants as little as 0.3 microns and as large as 10 microns. A residential water filter, on the other hand, is devised to remove suspended particles and other impurities from polluted water. Growing urbanization and residential expansion are surging the demand for residential filters.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 7.7% 2028 Value Projection USD 11.87 Billion Base Year 2020 Residential Filters Market Size in 2020 USD 6.60 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Product Type, Application and Geography Residential Filters Market Growth Drivers Increasing Urban Residential Development to Foster Market Growth Asia Pacific to Dominate Market Share led by Rising Urbanization Rising Concerns Regarding Airborne Transmission of COVID-19 to Aid Growth





COVID-19 Impact

Rising Concerns Regarding Airborne Transmission of COVID-19 to Aid Growth

Slowdown of the building & construction sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to delayed projects affected the residential filters market growth. Supply chain issues, workforce shortages, and several other factors led to the halt of ongoing construction projects and the postponement of new projects. On the contrary, increasing concerns regarding airborne transmission of COVID-19 infection has positively influenced the market dynamics. Rising concerns regarding air and water-borne diseases among consumers even after the pandemic will work in favor of the market growth.

Segments

Product Type, Application, and Region are Studied

By product type, the market is classified into air filter and water filter.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into single-family and multi-family.

Geographically, the market share is divided into North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Report Coverage

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into global as well as regional developments.

List of key industry players.

Major strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Urban Residential Development to Foster Market Growth

Residential filters continue to experience growing demand as consumers become more aware of the harmful effects of polluted air and water on human health. With increased disposable income levels, consumers are investing in high-efficiency air and water filters for their homes. Growing urbanization and rising urban residential development present a lucrative opportunity for the market growth. The UN predicts that more than 70% of the world population will reside in urban areas by 2050. However, several functional disadvantages of filters could hamper their adoption in the future.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market Share led by Rising Urbanization

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global residential filters market share during 2021-2028. In 2020, the regional market generated USD 2.22 billion. The technology adoption is driven by increasing consumer awareness regarding air and water pollution and growing expenditure of HVAC technologies. Rapid urbanization will aid the regional expansion significantly.

The market in North America is expanding due to robust economic development and favorable regulatory standards supporting environmental sustainability. Meanwhile, the market in Europe will witness notable growth led by the demand for air filters in cold countries, including Germany, Benelux, and Nordics countries.

Industry Development

October 2021 - Camfil Power Systems launched a new line of CamClose panel air filters with increased efficiency and longer life.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 on Residential Filters Market Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Global Residential Filters MarketShare Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players ( Would be provided for 10 players only )

) 6.1. Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments



Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases ) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Global Residential Filters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Product Type (USD Bn) Air Filter Water Filter By Application (USD Bn) Single Family Multi Family By Region (USD Bn) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America



TOC Continued…!

