Global wearable breast pumps market size to surpass USD 700 billion by 2027

Pune, India, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide wearable breast pumps market , valued USD 451.46 million in 2020, is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027 and reach USD 701.6 billion by the end of the stipulated timeframe.





The report provides concise information on the core factors influencing the market expansion, and also highlights the restraints and solutions to mitigate their impact. Proceeding further, it assesses the market through multiple segmentations, including the regional dissections, and highlights the major investment avenues for the upcoming years.

Under the competitive landscape section, the research document meticulously investigates the leading companies along with other noteworthy developments to draw a conclusion on the competitive level of this industry. By doing so, the document lays out the various strategies which both existing businesses and newcomers can utilize to amplify profit margins over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Increasing women workforce is augmenting the market growth. Moreover, credible sources cite that women accounted for 38.8% of all participants in the global labor force in 2020. Apart from this, developing awareness regarding women health and rising investments in healthcare sector are the other major factors expanding the industry size.

Notably, wearable breast pumps are of two types, namely, battery-operated and smart pumps. It is utilized by lactating mothers to store milk.

Speaking of the challenges in this domain, complex management process and infection concerns are to negatively impact the industry outlook over the forecast timeframe.

Regional landscape overview:

North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific are the major geographies contributing to the global wearable breast pumps industry value. North America holds a coveted position in this business sphere and will likely continue to showcase strong growth trends through 2027, creditable to increasing employment rate of mothers, changing work policies for the same, and high healthcare expenditure in the region.

Parallelly, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to record exponential growth over the analysis period, on account of rising product awareness, expanding population of lactating mothers, and developing healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive landscape summary:

Motif Medical, BelleMa, Spectra Baby USA, Ameda Inc., Medela LLC, Freemie, Baby Buddha, Philips, Chiaro Technology Ltd., and Willow are the major contenders in global wearable breast pumps business sphere. These companies are focusing on R&D investments, improving product availability, and marketing to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Global Wearable Breast Pumps Market, by Technology (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Smart Pumps

Battery-operated

Global Wearable Breast Pumps Market, by Component (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Accessories

Wearable Pumps

Global Wearable Breast Pumps Market Geographical Bifurcation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil





Rest of the World

Global Wearable Breast Pumps Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Motif Medical

BelleMa

Spectra Baby USA

Ameda Inc.

Medela LLC

Freemie

Baby Buddha

Philips

Chiaro Technology Ltd.

Willow

