Evelo Biosciences to Host KOL Discussion on Treatment Advances for All Stages of Psoriasis and Potential of SINTAX Medicines

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing SINTAX™ medicines as a new modality of orally delivered treatments for inflammatory disease, today announced that it will host a virtual event titled, “The Future: A no regrets treatment for all stages of psoriasis and broader inflammatory disease.” The event will be held virtually on Friday, March 11, 2022, beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.



During the event, members of Evelo’s leadership, Bruce Strober, M.D., Ph.D., FAAD, and Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Yale University School of Medicine and Central Connecticut Dermatology Research, and Daniel Roling, M.D., Associate Professor of Dermatology at University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, will discuss the unmet need in the treatment of psoriasis and the potential for SINTAX medicines.

A live webcast of the event will be available under “News and Events” in the Investors section of Evelo's website at http://ir.evelobio.com. The archived webcast will be available on Evelo's website approximately two hours after completion of the event and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered product candidates that are designed to act on the small intestinal axis, SINTAX™, with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems. The Company’s first product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes selected for their potential to offer defined pharmacological properties. Evelo’s therapies have the potential to be effective, safe, and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with inflammatory diseases.

Evelo currently has three product candidates in development: EDP1815, EDP1867, and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. Evelo is advancing additional product candidates in other disease areas.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com and engage with Evelo on LinkedIn .

