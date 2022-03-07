New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "White Inorganic Pigments Market by Product Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243744/?utm_source=GNW

There is a continual demand from the construction, automotive and personal care industry as it helps in attaining high light scattering power, a high degree of hiding power, good tinting strength, a high degree of brightness, a negligible undertone (ideally none), and a high degree of whiteness are all required from white inorganic pigments.



These are the key factors driving the demand for white inorganic pigments during the forecast period.

The global white inorganic pigments market size is estimated at USD 22.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 29.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%, between 2021 and 2026. Growth in the white inorganic pigments market can primarily be attributed to the growing involvement of white inorganic pigments in the industries like construction, automotive, personal care, industrial sector, and electronic sector among others.

White inorganic pigments are opaque pigments used to provide opacity and lighten other colours are examples of inorganic pigments.Titanium dioxide is the most prominent member of the group.



Calcium carbonate, calcium sulphate, diatomaceous silica (marine creature remnants), and china clays are all members of this category.Paints with white extender pigments are used to cut costs and improve the qualities of the paint.



High light scattering power, a high degree of hiding power, good tinting strength, a high degree of brightness, a negligible undertone (ideally none), and a high degree of whiteness are all required from white inorganic pigments. The light scattering power is the most significant attribute, which is determined by the refractive index, particle size and distribution, and paint vehicle dispersion. pigments used to provide opacity and lighten other colours are examples of inorganic pigments



Titanium dioxide is the largest product type segment of the white inorganic pigments market

The titanium dioxide segment led the market in terms of both value and volume. . Titanium dioxide is the most prominent member of the group. Paints with white extender pigments are used to cut costs and improve the qualities of the paint.



Paints & coatings is the largest application segment of the white inorganic pigments market

The paints & coatings application segment led the market in terms of both value and volume.Kraft liner contains at least 80% virgin kraft pulp fibers.



Paints with white extender pigments are used to cut costs and improve the qualities of the paint.White inorganic pigments, often known as hidden pigments, are pigments that give light scattering qualities to coatings.



Because of their relatively high refractive index, they scatter all wavelengths of light, making them seem white to the human eye.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for white inorganic pigments market



The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest market, in terms of value.Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Growth in APAC is backed by the efficient demand and supply cycle of the paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, plastics, cosmetics, paper, inks industry majorly in countries like China, India, and Japan among others.A significant bounce back is expected from the construction and automotive industry and this will drive the market in the area.



APAC is also an industrial hub with a significantly large market size. Other factors, such as the increasing consumer goods demand, innovation in electronics and other sectors, etc., are expected to support the growth of this regional market during the forecast period.



The breakdown of primary interviews is given below:

• By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing – 60%, Production – 25%, and R&D –15%

• By Designation: Managers – 50%, CXOs – 30%, and Executives – 20%

• By Region: APAC – 42%, North America – 18%, Europe – 14%, Middle East & Africa – 22%, and South America – 4%

The key players in the white inorganic pigments market Venator Materials PLC (UK), The Chemours Company (US), Tronox Holdings plc (US), LANXESS (Germany), Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (US).



