The Global Event Management Software Market size to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2021 to USD 14.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9%

This helps enterprises manage these processes from a centralized platform, enabling them to improve their operational processes and increase their marketing leads from events.

• By Component, the Services segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period



By Component, the Services segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.Services are necessary for easy deployment, integration, and proper functioning of the software.



The services segment has been further segmented into professional services and managed services. Rising pressure on event management service providers to stay competitive in the market leads to improved quality of service being provided to the customers.

• By Services, the Professional Services segment to hold the larger market size.



The Professional Services segment is expected to hold the larger market size.These services include deployment and integration, consulting, and support and maintenance services.



The professional services provide an expert level of deployment, integration, consulting, and support and maintenance services for the proper installation of a specific software either on-premises or over the cloud.

• By Deployment Mode, Cloud segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Cloud segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Cloud-based solutions are provided directly through cloud-deployed network connectivity.



These solutions help reduce the overall costs while providing highly flexible and scalable access to event management solutions through the IT infrastructure hosted by cloud service providers.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 18%, Tier 2 – 44%, and Tier 3 – 38%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 32%, Directors – 36%, Others* – 32%%

• By Region: North America – 38%, Europe – 26%, Asia Pacific – 18%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, and Latin America – 8%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

Note 1: Tier 1 companies’ revenue is more than USD 1 billion; tier 2 companies’ revenue ranges in between USD 1 billion and USD 500 million; tier 3 companies’ revenue ranges in between USD 500 million and 100 million.

Note 2: The figure above represents the indicative list of primary profiles.



Source: Secondary Literature, Expert Interviews, and MarketsandMarkets Analysis

Research Coverage

The Event Management Software Market is segmented by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End User, and Region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; new product launches and product enhancements; partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers; agreements and business expansions; and competitive landscape associated within the Event Management Software Market.



