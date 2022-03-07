CBRN Defense market is projected to grow from USD 17.4 billion in 2021 to USD 22.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0%

New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "CBRN Defense Market by Type, End Use, Equipment & Region - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05076310/?utm_source=GNW

The CBRN defense market has evolved considerably owing to rising geopolitical tensions. The supply side of the market has witnessed the introduction of modern technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and the Internet of Things (IoT). This market is expected to have exponential growth owing to the surge in demand for CBRN defense equipment across industries. Increased military spending globally is a major factor driving the market.

CBRN Defense market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Rheinmetall Defence (Germany), Smiths Group PLC (UK), Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), Bruker Corporation (US), and Chemring Group PLC (UK), among others, are the key manufacturers that secured CBRN Defense contracts in the last few years. Major focus was given to the contracts and new product development due to increase in the demand for CBRN Defense equipments and the growth of emerging markets have encouraged companies to adopt this strategy to enter new markets.



Based on Type, chemical segment is estimated to witness the largest share of the CBRN Defense market from 2021 to 2026.

Based on type, chemical segment of the CBRN Defense market is estimated to held the dominant market share in 2021.The chemical defense segment includes detection, identification, and protective equipment used against chemical agents such as Toxic Industrial Chemicals (TIC), Toxic Industrial Materials (TIM), and Chemical War Agents (CWA).



The protective equipment used for CBRN defense includes protective wearables such as hazmat suits, gas masks, gloves, and footwear.Equipment such as portable devices and laboratory test instruments are used for the detection of chemical agents.



Due to increase in chemical warfare threats globally, will drive this segment.

For instance, in December 2021, U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Joint Science and Technology Office awarded an contract worth USD 15.7 million to Teledyne FLIR to develop augmented reality software that can pinpoint chemical threats and map them for the military.



Based on Equipment, protective wearables segment of the CBRN Defense market is projected to witness the largest share in 2021.

Based on equipment, protective wearables segment is projected to lead the CBRN Defense market during the forecast period.Protective wearables provide protection against CBRN threats.



The protective wearables include protective clothing, protective gas mask and hoods, escape devices, protective shoes, and protective gloves.The main users of CBRN defense equipment include first responders in the police, fire safety department, and hazmat safety officers in the commercial and civil sectors.



Military users include CBRN response teams in the armed forces.The level and contamination determine which type of CBRN protective wearable can be used.



This segment is leading due to fully integrated Mopp-4 suit for the highest chemical and biological threat protection, wide industrial application, and advancement in technology.



Based on end use, defense segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the CBRN Defense market from 2021 to 2026.

Based on end use, defense segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the CBRN Defense during the forecast period.The defense segment includes military and homeland security.



Military users include the army, navy, and air force.The CBRN defense equipment used by the defense segment includes protective wearables, detection equipment, and decontamination systems.



Homeland security personnel using CBRN defense equipment comprises first responders in the police, fire safety departments, and hazmat safety officers. The defense segment in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2026 in the CBRN Defense market

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the CBRN Defense market from 2021 to 2026 in terms of market share.An increase in the instances of terror attacks in the Asia Pacific region has led countries of the region to enhance their CBRN defense capabilities.



In addition, the increase in defense expenditures of India and China, among others, and the expansion of military commands in emerging economies have accelerated the demand for CBRN Defense in the Asia Pacific region. The demand for CBRN defense solutions can be attributed to the increasing investments by countries for the development and procurement of advanced CBRN defense solutions for their armed forces, border protection, biowarfare programs.

Prominent players from this region include Rheinmetall Defence (Germany), Smiths Group PLC (UK), and Chemring Group PLC (UK).



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the CBRN Defense market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 45%, Middle East – 5%



Major companies profiled in the report include Rheinmetall Defence (Germany), Smiths Group PLC (UK), Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), Bruker Corporation (US), and Chemring Group PLC (UK), among others.



Research Coverage:

This market study covers the CBRN Defense market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, equipment, end use, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall CBRN Defense market.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on CBRN Defense offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the CBRN Defense market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the CBRN Defense market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the CBRN Defense market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the CBRN Defense market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05076310/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________