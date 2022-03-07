The antimicrobial additives market is estimated to grow to USD 5.5 billion by 2026 from USD 4.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6%

New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antimicrobial Additives Market With Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Type, Application ,End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecasts to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04105734/?utm_source=GNW



There has been massive industrial growth in APAC since the past few years, and this is expected to continue during the next five years.The domestic and foreign investments in the end-use industries like automotive, construction and food & beverage have been consistently growing over the past decade in the region, which is fueling the growth of the antimicrobial additives market.



Antimicrobial plastics possess properties such as high antimicrobial activity, hardness, durability, and transparency, which make them suitable for use in non-toxic plastic equipment.With the rise in hospital-acquired infections, antimicrobial additives are being used in air vents to prevent the transfer of communicable diseases.



The growing demand for medical devices is likely to augment the market of antimicrobial additives.



Plastic is expected to be the largest application of the antimicrobial additives market, in terms of value, between 2021 and 2026

Plastic application holds the highest share in the overall market in terms of volume and value for the forecast period.Antimicrobial plastics are a type of polymer material infused with antimicrobial agents and additives.



The use of antimicrobial additives in plastic restrains the growth of microorganisms and helps in preventing harm cause by the presence of bacteria, fungi, and other parasites. Antimicrobial additives can be incorporated with plastic resin during compounding or as a masterbatch during molding. Antimicrobial plastic offer enhanced properties such as, low cost, improved mechanical properties, high dimensional stability, heat and chemical resistance, and chemical stability

high economic growth in APAC to drive the demand for antimicrobial additives in the region.



APAC is the largest market for antimicrobial additives, and it is mainly attributed to high economic growth rate, followed by heavy investment across industries such as oil & gas, automotive, infrastructure, chemical, and steel & military among others. With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to the APAC region.



Antimicrobial additive manufacturers are targeting this region as it is the strongest regional market for various applications, like growing demand for packaging, food & beverage, construction and automotive industry.The advantage of shifting production to the Asian region is that the cost of production is low here.



Also, it is easier to serve the local emerging market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 23%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 27%, and Others - 27%

• By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 27%, South America - 7%, Middle East & Africa - 6%,

The key market players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), DuPont De Nemours (US), Microban International (US), Sanitized AG (Switzerland), LyondellBasell (Netherlands), Avient Corporation (US), Biocote (UK), RTP Company (US), and Milliken Chemical (US) among others.



