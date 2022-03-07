Top Trends Driving the U.S. & Global Wearable Robots Market Size Will Cross USD 8345.8 Million by 2028; Global Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wearable Robots Market size is expected to reach USD 8345.8 Million by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.1% during the forecast period. Wearable Robots are basically used to enhance the physical abilities of a person. They also provide manual labor task in factory labor, warehouses and construction sites. Wearable Robots is a mechatronic system which is used to design the shape and function of the human body. This technology is used in various applications such as neuromotor control research & rehabilitation, man-amplification, and telemanipulation to provide assistance with impaired human motor control. In addition, these robots offer various advantages in manufacturing sectors such as, lower work fatigue, and reducing work-related injuries to increase work quality and productivity. All these factors are contributed in the development of Wearable Robots Market in the coming years, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Wearable Robots Market by Type (Powered Exoskeletons, Passive Exoskeletons), by Application (Healthcare, Military & Defense, Industrial, Other End-user Industries), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The market size valued at USD 575.5 Million in 2021.



Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/wearable-robots-market-1193/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 180+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

List of Prominent Players in the Wearable Robots Market:

Cyberdyene, Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Hocoma

ReWalk Robotics

Bionic Laboratories Corp.

earable Robotics Srl

Market Overview :

Augmented Wearables Robots in Military and Defense Sector Drive the Market Demand

The rising number of patients with body movement disorders called Parkinson's disease, or strokes etc. is the main factor for propelling the growth of the Wearable Robots Market in next few years. These diseases limit the body movements of the patient and create problems in daily routine activities; thus, it increases the Wearable Robots Market demand. According to the Parkinson's Foundation, around 930,000 Parkinson's disease patients has been observed in the United States in 2020.In addition, the increased use of these robots in military and defence sector is fuelling the growth of the Wearable Robots Market. This surge is mainly accounted due to the high investment in these technologies to provide efficiency and safety to the soldiers. For instance, DRDO, Defence Research and Development Organisation, is developing exoskeleton for the Indian soldiers posted in high altitudes.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/wearable-robots-market-1193/0

Benefits of Purchasing Wearable Robots Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Wearable Robots Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/wearable-robots-market-1193

The Report on Wearable Robots Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Company Profiles

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

COVID Impact Analysis

Global and Regional Dynamics



North America Dominates the Wearable Robots Market

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth of the market during the forecast period. There is high demand for Wearable Robots in this region because it allowing aging workers to stay in the workforce for longer period and also helps in preventing workplace injury. In addition, increasing aging population and presence of major research activities in this region are also responsible for driving the growth of the market.

Recent Developments:

March, 2021: Ekso Bionics announced a partnership with the US Physiatry to educate physicians on the clinical benefits of an EksoNR exoskeleton. The partnership will help raise awareness of Ekso Bionics technology among physicians and other rehabilitation therapists and teach them how to integrate robotics into rehabilitation programs successfully.

March, 2021: DIH International Limited, the parent company of Hocomo, partnered with Reha technology to distribute the rehabilitation robotics products developed in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The products are end-effector-based gait therapy devices for lower extremities rehabilitation.

December, 2021: Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. announced that the Nebraska Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, an international non-profit community organization, has purchased two EksoNR devices on behalf of local Nebraska inpatient rehabilitation facilities.

August, 2020: Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. launched the EVO, an endurance-boosting assistive upper body exoskeleton that alleviates the burden of repetitive work.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Wearable Robots Market by Type (Powered Exoskeletons, Passive Exoskeletons), by Application (Healthcare, Military & Defense, Industrial, Other End-user Industries), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/wearable-robots-market-979022

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Wearable Robots Market?

How will the Wearable Robots Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Wearable Robots Market?

What is the Wearable Robots market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Wearable Robots Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Wearable Robots Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 575.5 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 8345.8 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 40.1% From 2022 – 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Type: -

Powered Exoskeletons,

Passive Exoskeletons Application: - Healthcare,

Military & Defense

Industrial,

Other End-user Industries Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/wearable-robots-market-1193/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Submersible Pump Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/submersible-pump-market-1076

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/submersible-pump-market-1076 Manual Pruning Shears Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/manual-pruning-shears-market-0927

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/manual-pruning-shears-market-0927 Sewage Pumps Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/sewage-pumps-market-0908

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/sewage-pumps-market-0908 Din Mounting Rail Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/din-mounting-rail-market-0906

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/din-mounting-rail-market-0906 Top Companies in Wearable Robots Market:- https://v-mr.biz/wearable-robots-market

https://v-mr.biz/wearable-robots-market Sepsis Therapeutics Market:- https://www.viv.net/articles/blog/what-is-sepsis-therapeutics-market-and-how-does-it-work-read-read-this-report

https://www.viv.net/articles/blog/what-is-sepsis-therapeutics-market-and-how-does-it-work-read-read-this-report Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market:- https://www.viv.net/articles/blog/this-study-will-perfect-your-aerospace-antimicrobial-coating-market-read-or-miss-out



About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: