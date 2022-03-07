The global organ preservation market is projected to reach USD 317 million by 2026 from USD 270 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6%

New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organ Preservation Market by Solution, Technique, Organ, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04014207/?utm_source=GNW



However, concerns related to the high cost of organ transplantations and religious concerns in specific geographies are expected to limit the growth of this market to a certain extent.



The University of Wisconsin (UW) holds the largest market share in the solution market.

Based on the Solution, the segment is divided into UW, Custodial HTK, Perfadex and Other solutions (EuroCollins and Celsior).In 2020, the UW solution accounted for the largest share of the market.



The UW solution is used for the flushing and storage of kidneys, liver, and pancreas. It was the first intracellular preservation medium, considered the gold standard for organ preservation.



Normothermic Machine Perfusion is expected to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Normothermic machine perfusion marked the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.Normothermic perfusion is a technique that recreates the physiologic environment by maintaining average organ temperature and providing essential substrates for cellular metabolism, oxygenation, and nutrition.



It is said to enhance the safety and efficacy of the organ and improve repair before transplantation.The normothermic technique is said to reduce the pro-inflammatory response in the liver and the risk of ischemic injuries while promoting graft regeneration.



The possibility of long-term graft survival and reduced delayed graft functioning in organs of marginal quality (such as those from older donors) has made normothermic machine perfusion increasingly relevant.

Static cold storage and hypothermic machine perfusion are the other techniques involved in this segment.



Kidneys hold the largest share in the market, by organ type.

Kidneys accounts for a market share in the organ segment. Renal transplantation is considered the treatment of choice for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) or kidney failure, diabetes, etc. are all cause for the growth of this segment. Other causes of ESRD in adult patients are polycystic kidney disease and glomerulonephritis. With the rising incidence of diabetes, the number of patients with ESRD or kidney failure is expected to increase, which will drive demand for kidney transplants. Moreover, improvements in graft survival and long-term graft function have made kidney transplantation a cost-effective alternative to dialysis. Major organs like Lungs, Liver, Kidney and Heart are a part of this segment.



Transplant centers hold the largest share in the market, by end user.

Based on end users, the organ preservation market is segmented into organ transplant centers, hospitals, and specialty clinics.In 2020, the organ transplant centers segment accounted for the largest share of the organ preservation market.



The increasing number of transplant centers across the globe is the key factor driving the acceptance of this end-user segment and propelling the market growth.



The Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021–2026.The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include favorable government initiatives, increased awareness in people and increased organ donations.



Intensified public education, mobilization, and advancements in organ transplant technologies have improved the donation rate in China.In India, rapid improvements in the country’s healthcare infrastructure have supported market growth while encouraging medical tourism.



The willingness to donate organs in Japan has led to the improvement in organ donation despite religious issues.



Key players in the Organ Preservation Market

The key players operating in the organ preservation market include Paragonix Technologies (US), XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden), Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH (Germany), Essential Pharmaceuticals, LLC (US), TransMedics (US), OrganOx Limited (UK), 21st Century Medicine (US), Shanghai Genext Medical Technology (China), Bridge to Life Limited (US), Waters Medical Systems (US), Preservation Solutions (US), Carnamedica (Poland), Transplant Biomedicals (Spain), Institut Georges Lopez (France), Global Transplant Solutions (US), Avionord (Italy), Organ Preservation Solutions (England), EBERS (Spain), S.A.L.F. (Italy), Biochefa (Poland), Vascular Perfusion Solutions (US), and TX Innovations (Netherlands).



