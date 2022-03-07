New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "2021 Smart Devices Research Review" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243740/?utm_source=GNW



- The global smart transducers market should reach $551.8 million by 2026 from $375.0 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

- The global smart displays market should reach $205.4 billion by 2026 from $98.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.



“Smart devices” are electronic devices that can connect, interact, receive feedback and self-optimize their processes. These devices are designed to be efficient (energy/time) with significantly higher functionality.



While the epidemic has created several hurdles, ranging from supply chain delays to store closures and social distancing regulations to economic damage, businesses still have numerous prospects for growth. Manufacturers, integrators, merchants and others can benefit from these opportunities by helping to provide a better smart experience for consumers and end users.



In 2021, the analyst covered many topics on IoT-driven technologies and devices. In this review, we cover four of our most popular topics -

- A Smart Grid is an advanced electricity transmission system that utilizes sensors to gather data about energy usage and the requirements of end users.

- A smart transducer is a device that converts energy from one form to another, often a signal in one form of energy to a signal in another form of energy.

- A smart speaker is a type of wireless electronic device with an integrated virtual assistant that offers interactive actions and hands-free activation.

- A smart display is a monitor that can be connected wirelessly and requires little or no keyboard activity.



Research Reviews provide market professionals with concise market coverage within a specific research category. This 2021 Research Review of Smart Devices provides a sampling of the type of quantitative market information, analysis and guidance that has been aiding business decision-making since the inception of BCC Research in 1971. It includes the highlights of reports published in 2021 in the following markets -

- ENG032A Smart Grid: Global Markets to 2026.

- IAS179A Smart Transducers: Global Markets.

- IAS170A Smart Speaker Market.

- AVM210A Smart Displays: Global Markets.



We encourage you to obtain and benefit from the full market research reports that are excerpted in this Research Review.



Summary:

