Progressive Care Strengthens Management Team with Industry Experts

MIAMI, FL, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of industry experts, Courtney Thomas as Logistics Manager at PharmcoRx Logistics and Fulfillment Department, and Andreas Grant as Compliance Manager of the PharmcoRx 340B Program.

“We are glad to be able to grow PharmcoRx’s management team with industry experts who will help us deliver a world-class experience to our customers. Courtney’s extensive logistics and fulfillment experience is the right fit to streamline our delivery department capabilities,” stated Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO of the Company. “We are excited to welcome Andreas with an impressive background and experience in 340B programs. Andreas will play a key role in helping our 340B program grow while maintaining high levels of customer service, reporting, and overall program compliance.”

Courtney Thomas has joined PharmcoRx as Logistics Manager. Courtney will oversee the implementation strategies, analysis, and optimization of processes related to the Logistics and PharmcoRx Fulfillment Department. She has over seven years of experience managing and coordinating logistics for Amazon Fulfillment, where she held the positions of Warehouse Associate, Trainer, Process Assistant, Logistics Manager, and Area Manager. Courtney completed four years of Virginia Commonwealth University pursuing a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry. Courtney’s expertise is in logistics, fulfillment, and customer service.

Andreas Grant has joined PharmcoRx as 340B Compliance Manager. Andreas will oversee PharmcoRx Pharmacy 340B program including compliance, reporting, and fulfillment of government-subsidized medications for underserved communities covered under the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). He has over twelve years of experience in the healthcare industry holding several positions at large healthcare corporations such as McKesson Macro Helix, 340Basics, Rx Strategies, and Jackson Health System. Andreas pursued a bachelor's degree in healthcare administration from Thomas Edison State College.

Progressive Care, Inc.

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

