Else Nutrition to Present Significant Pre-Clinical Study and Parent Survey at 54th Annual Meeting of The European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (ESPGHAN)

The pre-clinical study and the parent survey are part of Else's full clinical development program that provides exposure to Else scientific advances.



This coincides with the Company’s preparation for the launch of its products into Europe with Amazon.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company , is pleased to announce that the pre-clinical study of its Plant-Based infant formula has been accepted to be orally presented and the parent survey study of its Plant-Based commercial products has been accepted to be presented at the 54th Annual Meeting of ESPGHAN, which will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark, in June 2022.

Else Nutrition’s infant formula pre-clinical study, part of a full clinical development program, was accepted for oral presentation at this conference, meaning that it will be presented as a part of the scientific program.

The European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (ESPGHAN) is a multi-professional organization whose aim is to promote the health of children with special attention to the gastrointestinal tract, liver and nutritional status, through knowledge creation, the dissemination of science based information, the promotion of best practice in the delivery of care and the provision of high quality education for paediatric gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition professionals in Europe and beyond.

The annual meeting brings together key opinion leaders in the field of Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition from Europe and all around the world, making the congress the largest conference of its kind worldwide with over 4500 participants. The Conference will enable the exchange of ideas and knowledge between the different disciplines for facilitating research and clinical interdisciplinary collaborations.

“This is a significant development for the Company, providing valuable exposure of our scientific advances, among leading experts in the field of child nutrition and development,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, Else Nutrition CEO & Co-Founder.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The Company recently received the World Plant-Based Award for “Best dairy alternative product” in New York at World Plant-Based Expo in late 2021. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

