PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. ANOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW COMPANY AND PRODUCT WEBSITES

MINNEAPOLIS, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) ("PetVivo") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for pets announced today the launch of two new website; the first exhibiting the Company and the second exhibiting PetVivo’s current product Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology. Each website went live on March 4, 2022. The new websites offer a clean, modern design, easy navigation and helpful tools and resources to be utilized by everyone looking to learn more about PetVivo and its products. Through this launch and future growth of these new company and product websites, PetVivo strives as an industry leader to deliver consistent, relevant information, news and other resources you can use daily.



“We are thrilled to launch these new websites and strongly feel it will serve as a useful, informative portal for companion animal owners, veterinarians and others looking to gain a better understanding of PetVivo, our innovative product, Spryng, and all that we have to offer,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ”I feel that these new websites properly align with our company vision for growth and expansion in the future.”

The purpose behind the new look and feel of the PetVivo company website is to better provide innovative resources and information to veterinarians, companion animal owners, as well as existing and potential investors, covering product information, news releases, product information and other general company information. The website will highlight all of the tools and resources available at the click of a button and make evident that PetVivo is at the forefront of industry trends and technology. The new PetVivo company website can be accessed at www.petvivo.com

Additionally, the purpose behind the launch of the Spryng product website is to better provide educational product information directed to veterinarians as well as companion animal owners. The website will highlight comprehensive information regarding product composition and use of Spryng, case studies and scientific information demonstrating the benefits of the product, as well as a portal for ordering and purchase of Spryng. The Spryng product website can be accessed at www.sprynghealth.com.

PetVivo’s innovative therapeutic product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, is a veterinary medical device comprised of millions of micronized hydrogel matrices, which are derived from natural components, collagen and elastin. OsteoCushion Technology provides both reinforcing natural joint support to replace and/or reinforce missing and damaged cartilage, as well as delivers natural scaffolding to help address tissue defects. These attributes offer a great solution to manage lameness and joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis, for companion animals in a simple in-clinic treatment.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale to veterinarians.

