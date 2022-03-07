ProQR Appoints John Maraganore, PhD, as Strategic Advisor to the Supervisory Board

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (the “Company”), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for genetic eye diseases, today announced that John Maraganore, PhD, biopharma industry leader and the former founding CEO of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, has joined ProQR as a strategic advisor.

“It is a great honor to have John engaged with ProQR as a strategic advisor to the Supervisory Board to support us in defining the next steps for the Company, while we continue to analyze data from the Illuminate trial of sepofarsen and identify next steps for the program, if any,” said Daniel A. de Boer, Founder and CEO of ProQR. “As the founding CEO of Alnylam, he built and led one of the most successful biopharma companies, while pioneering RNA oligonucleotides as an important class of medicines that transformed the field and now help patients every day. He has been a mentor, friend, and supporter of ProQR from its earliest days and his perspective and experience will be extremely valuable as we evaluate the strategic direction of our pipeline of RNA therapies for genetic eye diseases and our proprietary RNA-editing platform technology.”

“I first met Daniel more than a decade ago through Henri Termeer and was always impressed with the Company’s RNA science and its focus on patients,” said Dr. Maraganore. “Although the Company has experienced a recent setback, I see its fundamentals as solid – ProQR has deep RNA expertise, a pipeline beyond sepofarsen, an exciting RNA-editing platform, and a strong cash position to fund its strategy. I look forward to working with the Supervisory Board and team to create value for all stakeholders, as they work to bring RNA medicines to patients and advance next-generation RNA editing approaches.”





About John M. Maraganore, Ph.D.

Dr. John Maraganore served as the founding CEO and a Director of Alnylam from 2002 to 2021, where he built and led the company from early platform research on RNA interference through global approval and commercialization of the first four RNAi therapeutic medicines, ONPATTRO®, GIVLAARI®, OXLUMO®, and Leqvio®. At Alnylam, he also led the company’s value creation strategy, building $25B in market capitalization, and also forming over 20 major pharmaceutical alliances. He continues to serve on the Alnylam Scientific Advisory Board. Prior to Alnylam, he served as an officer and a member of the management team for Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he was responsible for the company’s product franchises in oncology, and cardiovascular, inflammatory and metabolic diseases, in addition to leadership of M&A, strategy, and biotherapeutics functions. Before Millennium, he served as Director of Molecular Biology and Director of Market and Business Development at Biogen, Inc. where he invented and led the discovery and development of ANGIOMAX® (bivalirudin) for injection. Previously, he was a scientist at ZymoGenetics, Inc. and the Upjohn Company. Dr. Maraganore received his M.S. and Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Chicago. He is currently a Venture Partner at ARCH Venture Partners, a Venture Advisor at Atlas Ventures, and an Executive Partner at RTW Investments. He is also Chair of the Board of Directors of Hemab Therapeutics and a member of the Board of Directors of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Beam Therapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, and the Biotechnology Industry Organization, where he was Chair from 2017-2019. In addition, he serves on the Board of the Termeer Foundation, as Chair of the n-Lorem Foundation Advisory Council, on the Advisory Board of Ariadne Labs, and as a strategic advisor to a number of innovative companies.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

Learn more about ProQR at www.proqr.com.

