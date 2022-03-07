Instil Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

- Initiated DELTA-1, a Phase 2 trial of ITIL-168 in advanced melanoma with registrational intent



- Received orphan drug and fast-track designation from the U.S. FDA for lead pipeline candidate, ITIL-168, in melanoma

- Expansion of manufacturing capacity in Manchester, UK, with Tarzana, California facility expected online in 1H 2022

DALLAS, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instil Bio, Inc. (“Instil”) (NASDAQ: TIL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today reported its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results and provided a corporate update.

“I am pleased with our progress in establishing our operational capabilities and initiating a clinical study in our first year as a public company,” said Bronson Crouch, Chief Executive Officer of Instil. “With the DELTA-1 Phase 2 trial of ITIL-168 underway and continued expansion of our manufacturing capabilities in both the United Kingdom and the United States, we continue to develop our platform to deliver cell therapies to patients. In 2022, we look forward to the opportunity to expand the targeted patient population for receiving our therapies in multiple indications with ITIL-168 and ITIL-306."

2021 Highlights and Anticipated Milestones:

Enrollment Ongoing in DELTA-1 : Instil is enrolling patients in DELTA-1, a global Phase 2 clinical trial of ITIL-168 with registrational intent in patients with advanced melanoma whose disease has progressed following PD-1 inhibitor therapy and, if BRAF-mutated, targeted therapy. Instil expects top-line safety and efficacy data in 2023 which could potentially support BLA submission and a European Medicines Agency marketing authorization application (MAA) filing.





: Instil is enrolling patients in DELTA-1, a global Phase 2 clinical trial of ITIL-168 with registrational intent in patients with advanced melanoma whose disease has progressed following PD-1 inhibitor therapy and, if BRAF-mutated, targeted therapy. Instil expects top-line safety and efficacy data in 2023 which could potentially support BLA submission and a European Medicines Agency marketing authorization application (MAA) filing. INDa Cleared for DELTA-2 : Instil reported that in Q4 2021 the IND amendment was cleared for DELTA-2, a Phase 1 study of ITIL-168 in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), cervical cancer, and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC).





: Instil reported that in Q4 2021 the IND amendment was cleared for DELTA-2, a Phase 1 study of ITIL-168 in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), cervical cancer, and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC). Readiness to Initiate Phase 1 Study of ITIL-306 in 2022: Instil remains on track to file an IND for a Phase 1 study of its first genetically engineered CoStAR-TIL, ITIL-306, in multiple solid tumor indications in H1 2022.





Instil remains on track to file an IND for a Phase 1 study of its first genetically engineered CoStAR-TIL, ITIL-306, in multiple solid tumor indications in H1 2022. Presenting Pre-clinical Data on the CoStAR Platform: Instil expects to present further pre-clinical data on the CoStAR platform, including manufacturability and in vivo models of efficacy and safety, at an upcoming scientific conference in 2022. In November 2021, Instil presented posters highlighting pre-clinical data from the CoStAR platform demonstrating how CoStAR expression led to marked enhancement of effector function and proliferation of T cells and TILs in the studies. Further details can be found in the poster publications available on the publication section of the Company's website.





Instil expects to present further pre-clinical data on the CoStAR platform, including manufacturability and in vivo models of efficacy and safety, at an upcoming scientific conference in 2022. In November 2021, Instil presented posters highlighting pre-clinical data from the CoStAR platform demonstrating how CoStAR expression led to marked enhancement of effector function and proliferation of T cells and TILs in the studies. Further details can be found in the poster publications available on the publication section of the Company's website. Developing Novel CoStAR Constructs: Instil is developing novel, proprietary families of CoStAR constructs against new targets for solid tumors beyond the initial indications targeted for ITIL-306. Instil expects to select the next CoStAR candidate for IND-enabling studies in 2022.





Instil is developing novel, proprietary families of CoStAR constructs against new targets for solid tumors beyond the initial indications targeted for ITIL-306. Instil expects to select the next CoStAR candidate for IND-enabling studies in 2022. Expansion of UK Manufacturing Facility Complete: Regulatory approval of the IMPACT manufacturing facility in Manchester, UK has been granted and clinical product manufacturing is ongoing. The opening of the IMPACT facility expands Instil’s clinical manufacturing capacity in Manchester, UK.





Regulatory approval of the IMPACT manufacturing facility in Manchester, UK has been granted and clinical product manufacturing is ongoing. The opening of the IMPACT facility expands Instil’s clinical manufacturing capacity in Manchester, UK. Validation of Tarzana Clinical Manufacturing Facility Ongoing: Validation of Instil’s clinical manufacturing facility in Tarzana, California is ongoing, with availability for clinical manufacturing expected in the first half of 2022. Upon readiness of the Tarzana clinical manufacturing facility, Instil expects to achieve manufacturing capacity of up to approximately 500 patient doses per year.



Fourth Quarter Full Year 2021 Financial and Operating Results:

As of December 31, 2021, we had $37.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $416.5 million in marketable securities, compared to $241.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and no investments in marketable securities as of December 31, 2020. The Company expects that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2021 will enable it to fund its operating plan into 2023.

Research and development expenses were $42.6 million and $107.3 million for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $10.2 million and $19.4 million for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

General and administrative expenses were $11.2 million and $48.3 million for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $7.2 million and $14.4 million for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, respectively

INSTIL BIO, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ — $ — $ — $ 138 Operating expenses: Research and development 42,577 10,247 107,251 19,399 General and administrative 11,175 7,230 48,309 14,383 Total operating expenses 53,752 17,477 155,560 33,782 Loss from operations (53,752 ) (17,477 ) (155,560 ) (33,644 ) Other (expense), net (538 ) 443 (1,195 ) (3,943 ) Loss before income tax expense $ (54,290 ) $ (17,034 ) $ (156,755 ) $ (37,587 ) Income tax expense (1,060 ) (151 ) (39 ) (151 ) Net loss $ (55,350 ) $ (17,185 ) $ (156,794 ) $ (37,738 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (1.48 ) $ (2.36 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 128,952,362 17,201,427 105,993,230 15,997,794





Selected Balance Sheet Data December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 454,099 $ 241,714 Total assets 609,983 319,012 Total liabilities 54,784 26,645 Convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) 555,199 292,367

About Instil Bio

Instil Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte, or (TIL), therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company has assembled an accomplished management team with a successful track record in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of cell therapies. Using the Company’s proprietary, optimized, and scalable manufacturing processes at its in-house manufacturing facilities, Instil is advancing its lead TIL product candidate, ITIL-168, for the treatment of advanced melanoma and other solid tumors as well as ITIL-306, a next-generation, genetically engineered TIL therapy for multiple solid tumors. For more information visit www.instilbio.com and LinkedIn.

