Subsea 7 Executive Management Team

Luxembourg – 7 March 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced that Marcelo Xavier will join its Executive Management Team as Executive Vice President Strategy and Sustainability, effective 1 April 2022.

Marcelo joined Subsea 7 in 2001 and has held a number of operational and commercial roles in the UK, Brazil and Africa. Most recently he was Group Vice President Sales and Marketing and prior to this he was Vice President Brazil.

The full Executive Committee is:

​John Evans, Chief Executive Officer

Olivier Blaringhem, Executive Vice President — Subsea and Conventional

Mark Foley, Chief Financial Officer

Nathalie Louys, General Counsel

Kate Lyne, Executive Vice President — Human Resources

Phil Simons, Executive Vice President — Projects and Operations

Marcelo Xavier, Executive Vice President — Strategy and Sustainability





Biographies of the Subsea 7 Executive Team can be found at subsea7.com.

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

