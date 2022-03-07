The Global Light Vehicle Batteries Market is expected to grow by $ 34.06 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 12.72% during the forecast period

New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Light Vehicle Batteries Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243725/?utm_source=GNW

72% during the forecast period. Our report on the light vehicle batteries market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent regulations on GHG emissions from automobiles, rising urbanization, and declining Li-ion battery prices. In addition, stringent regulations on GHG emissions from automobiles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The light vehicle batteries market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The light vehicle batteries market is segmented as below:

By Application

• ICEV

• EV



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising number of collaborations between market vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the light vehicle batteries market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in battery technologies and technological advances in automotive industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on light vehicle batteries market covers the following areas:

• Light vehicle batteries market sizing

• Light vehicle batteries market forecast

• Light vehicle batteries market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading light vehicle batteries market vendors that include 3M Co., A123 Systems LLC, Altairnano, Banner GmbH, Clarios, EcoBat Battery Technologies, Exide Industries Ltd., FIAMM Energy Technology Spa, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., General Motors Co., GS Yuasa Corp., Johnson Matthey Plc, LG Chem Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Primearth EV Energy Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Suzuki Motor Corp., The BYD Motors Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Also, the light vehicle batteries market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



