MINILUXE EXPANDS PILOT ON-DEMAND SERVICE, MINILUXE ANYWHERE, TO NEW MARKETS

Toronto, Ontario, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe, Inc. (“MiniLuxe”) a wholly-owned subsidiary of MiniLuxe Holding Corp (TSXV: MNLX), is pleased to announce the expansion of its on-demand clean nail service MiniLuxe Anywhere. This service gives clients the choice of having MiniLuxe services in studio, or for services to come to a place of convenience for them and is a core part of the company’s strategy to meet the client anywhere and anytime, while empowering its nail designers with the ability to have agency over location, time, and number and types of services for which they would like to book. MiniLuxe first launched its innovative and disruptive Anywhere pilot program in the Dallas, TX market, and with positive momentum and strong client feedback is now expanding its efforts to “Uberize” the industry to the Boston, MA Metro Area.



“We are continuing with our commitment to meet our client where she is and to offer choices to experience MiniLuxe across not just our studio fleet, but at home, offices or anywhere else. Events have ben particularly successful and therefore an initial area of focus,” said Zoe Krislock, CEO of MiniLuxe.

“In addition to serving our clients wherever they are, the expansion of our MiniLuxe Anywhere Pilot allows us to provide greater flexibility to our community of designers,” adds Anthony Tjan, Executive Chairman and Cofounder of MiniLuxe, “allowing them to work both in and out of a MiniLuxe studio with greater choice of hours.” A core pillar of the MiniLuxe purpose is to be a talent empowerment platform of choice in the self-care industry. Powering this flexibility is the combination of MiniLuxe’s standards of quality and digital platform connecting designers with users. Today, 100 percent of MiniLuxe’s services are booked digitally across either the MiniLuxe website or app.

The company continues to expand its pool of MiniLuxe certified designers and expects MiniLuxe Anywhere to enter additional markets later in 2022 and beyond.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe, a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts is a digital-first, socially-responsible lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform for the nail and waxing industry. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been setting industry standards for health, hygiene, and fair labour practices in its efforts to transform the most used, but highly under-regulated nail care industry. MiniLuxe looks to become one of the largest inclusionary educators and employers of vocational women workers by empowering Asian-American, Asian-Canadian, and other diverse members on its talent empowerment platform.

Today, MiniLuxe derives its revenue streams across talent services (nail care and waxing services) and product revenue (through its own proprietary clean nail care products). MiniLuxe is driven by a fully integrated digital-first platform that manages all client bookings, preferences and payments and provides designers with the ability to manage scheduling, clientele preferences, performance and compensation tracking, and training content. Since its founding, MiniLuxe has performed over 2 million services.

