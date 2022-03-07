Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size and Share Research Report by Opportunities, Technology, Trends and Forecast to 2028

Pune, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market size is projected to reach US$ 698500 million by 2028, from USD 457220 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2028.

Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP). The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

Competitive Landscape:

By Company

USPS

UPS

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx

Expeditors International (EXPD)

Maersk

Nippon Express & Japan Post

Ryder System

Panalpina

China Post

COSCO

Seino Transportation

Om Logistics Ltd.

SF Expres

BlackBuck

Holisol Logistics

YTO Express

ZTO Express

STO Express

Yunda Express

Market Segmentation:

Segment by Type

Aviation Logistics

Maritime Logistics

Land Logistics

Segment by Application

For Personal

For Business

For Government

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2011-2028

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

TOC of Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Type 1

1.2.3 Type 2

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Application 1

1.3.3 Application 2

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Industry Trends

2.3.2 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Revenue

3.4 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Revenue in 2021

3.5 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…..

