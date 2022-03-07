The Global Autotransfusion Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 292.12 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period

New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autotransfusion Systems Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243716/?utm_source=GNW

67% during the forecast period. Our report on the autotransfusion systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of cardiac and orthopedic surgeries, increasing demand for transplantation procedures, and complications related to allogeneic blood transfusions. In addition, rising number of cardiac and orthopedic surgeries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The autotransfusion systems market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The autotransfusion systems market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Autotransfusion products

• Autotransfusion accessories



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing awareness about risks related to allogeneic blood transfusion as one of the prime reasons driving the autotransfusion systems market growth during the next few years. Also, evolving business strategies and technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autotransfusion systems market vendors that include Becton Dickinson and Co., Braile Biomedica, Fresenius Kabi AG, Gen World Medical Devices, Getinge AB, Haemonetics Corp., Informa Plc, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Redax Spa, SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG, Teleflex Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.. Also, the autotransfusion systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

