The Worldwide Laser Technology Industry is Expected to Reach $17+ Billion by 2026

Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Laser Technology Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Laser Technology Market is estimated to be USD 12.33 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.78 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Laser Technology Market is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment due to increasing adoption and demand by various industries, especially by healthcare verticals. The advantage of laser technology over traditional material processing techniques is driving the market's growth. Additionally, the growing nanodevices and microdevices fuel the market's growth. On the other hand, high costs associated with the deployment of laser technology, stringent regulatory framework and policies imposed by the government, and lack of skilled personnel and expertise are restricting the market and hampering the growth.



Furthermore, the growing adoption of laser technology for quality checks in various industrial verticals and increasing usage of laser technology for optimal communication are creating potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Moreover, technical complexities in high-power lasers and increasing concern related to the environment over the use of rare-earth elements are the significant challenges that may negatively affect the market's growth.



Market Segmentation

The Global Laser Technology Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Laser Type, End-User Industry Type, Revenue Type, and Geography.

By Application Type, the market is classified into Laser Processing {Macro-Processing [Cutting (Flame Cutting, Fusion Cutting, and Sublimation Cutting), Drilling (Single-pulse Drilling, Helical Drilling, Percussion Drilling, and Trepanning Drilling), Welding, and Marking & Engraving], Micro-Processing, and Advanced Processing}, Optical Communications, and Others.

By Laser Type, the Laser Technology market is classified into Solid Laser and Liquid Laser.

By End-User Industry Type, the Laser Technology market is classified into Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Commercial, Industrial, Medical, Research, Semiconductor & Electronics, Telecommunications, and Others.

By Revenue Type, the Laser Technology market is classified into Laser Revenue and System Revenue.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are II-VI Incorporated, Epilog Corporation, Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co Ltd, IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik AG, LaserStar Technologies Corporation, LUMIBIRD, Lumentum Holdings, Inc, Novanta, Inc, and TRUMPF Group, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Laser Technology Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Adoption and Demand by Various Industries

4.1.2 Advantage of Laser Technology Over Traditional Processing Techniques

4.1.3 Growing Production of Nanodevices and Microdevices

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Lasser Technology Deployment

4.2.2 Lack of Skilled Personnel and Expertise

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Laser Technology for Quality Check

4.3.2 Increasing Usage in Optimal Communication

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Technical Complexities in High-Power Lasers

4.4.2 Growing Concern Related to Environmental



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Laser Technology Market, By Application Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Laser Processing

6.2.1 Macro-Processing

6.2.1.1 Cutting

6.2.1.1.1 Flame Cutting

6.2.1.1.2 Fusion Cutting

6.2.1.1.3 Sublimation Cutting

6.2.1.2 Drilling

6.2.1.2.1 Single-pulse Drilling

6.2.1.2.2 Helical Drilling

6.2.1.2.3 Percussion Drilling

6.2.1.2.4 Trepanning Drilling

6.2.1.3 Welding

6.2.1.4 Marking & Engraving

6.2.2 Micro-Processing

6.2.3 Advanced Processing

6.3 Optical Communications

6.4 Others



7 Global Laser Technology Market, By Laser Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solid Laser

7.2.1 Fibre Laser

7.2.2 Ruby Laser

7.2.3 Semiconductor Laser

7.2.4 Thin-Disk Laser

7.2.5 Yttrium Aluminium Garnet (YAG) Laser

7.3 Liquid Laser

7.3.1 Dye Laser

7.3.2 X-Ray Laser

7.4 Gas Laser

7.4.1 Argon Laser

7.4.2 Chemical Laser

7.4.3 C02 Laser

7.4.4 Excimer Laser

7.4.5 He-Ne Laser

7.5 Others Laser



8 Global Laser Technology Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.3 Aerospace & Defence

8.4 Commercial

8.5 Industrial

8.6 Medical

8.7 Research

8.8 Semiconductor & Electronics

8.9 Telecommunications

8.10 Others



9 Global Laser Technology Market, By Revenue Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Laser Revenue

9.3 System Revenue



10 Global Laser Technology Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.1 America

10.1.1 Argentina

10.1.2 Brazil

10.1.3 Canada

10.1.4 Chile

10.1.5 Colombia

10.1.6 Mexico

10.1.7 Peru

10.1.8 United States

10.1.9 Rest of Americas

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Austria

10.2.2 Belgium

10.2.3 Denmark

10.2.4 Finland

10.2.5 France

10.2.6 Germany

10.2.7 Italy

10.2.8 Netherlands

10.2.9 Norway

10.2.10 Poland

10.2.11 Russia

10.2.12 Spain

10.2.13 Sweden

10.2.14 Switzerland

10.2.15 United Kingdom

10.2.16 Rest of Europe

10.3 Middle East and Africa

10.3.1 Egypt

10.3.2 Israel

10.3.3 Qatar

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 South Africa

10.3.6 United Arab Emirates

10.3.7 Rest of MEA

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Australia

10.4.2 Bangladesh

10.4.3 China

10.4.4 India

10.4.5 Indonesia

10.4.6 Japan

10.4.7 Malaysia

10.4.8 Philippines

10.4.9 Singapore

10.4.10 South Korea

10.4.11 Sri Lanka

10.4.12 Thailand

10.4.13 Taiwan

10.4.14 Rest of Asia



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 600 Group PLC

12.2 II-VI Incorporated

12.3 Access Laser

12.4 ALT Laser Ltd

12.5 AMS Technologies AG

12.6 Applied Laser Technology, Inc

12.7 Bystronic Group

12.8 Corning Incorporated

12.9 Danaher Corporation

12.10 Epilog Corporation

12.11 Eurolaser GmbH

12.12 Focus light Technologies, Inc

12.13 Fonon Corporation

12.14 Gravotech Engineering PVT Ltd

12.15 Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co Ltd

12.16 IPG Photonics Corporation

12.17 Jenoptik AG

12.18 LaserStar Technologies Corporation

12.19 Laser Technology Inc

12.20 LUMIBIRD

12.21 Lumentum Holdings, Inc

12.22 MKS Instrument, Inc

12.23 Micron Laser Technology, Inc

12.24 NeoPhotonics Corporation

12.25 Novanta, Inc

12.26 NPI Laser Co Ltd

12.27 Photonics Industries International, Inc

12.28 Prima Industrie S.p.A

12.29 TOPTICA Photonics AG

12.30 TRUMPF Group

12.31 Universal Laser Systems, Inc

12.32 USHIO OPTO SEMICONDUCTOR, INC



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qv3wk4

Attachment