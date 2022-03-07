AFRM Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders with $50,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating whether Affirm Holdings, Inc. (“Affirm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AFRM), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focus on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On December 16, 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "CFPB") announced that it had launched an inquiry into the payment service offered by Affirm known as "buy-now, pay-later" ("BNPL"). The CFPB issued an order to Affirm, along with four other companies offering BNPL, seeking information about Affirm's facilitation of excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting. The CFPB said it is concerned about "accumulating debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting" and is seeking data on the risks and benefits of the products. In a statement addressing BNPL services, CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said, "[t]he consumer gets the product immediately but gets the debt immediately too."Following this event, Affirm’s stock price plummeted 21% during trading hours.

