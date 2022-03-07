Prefilled Syringes Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 16.2 Bn by 2028, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysts at TMR estimate the prefilled syringes market to expand at a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Prefilled syringes are recognized as a modern technique to control parenteral medications and are designed for self-administer of drugs to prevent hospital visits.



Prefilled syringes provide superior patient protection by eliminating the risk of involuntary needle stick injury and contact with contaminated products that could occur during the extraction of drugs from vials.

The high burden of chronic diseases on the healthcare system is fuelling the demand for prefilled syringes. Patients that have a set drug routine that has to be administered intravenously can use prefilled syringes. Prefilled syringes are clean, precise, and easy to use, which enables patients to use them independently.

Prefilled Syringes Market: Key Findings of Report

Prefilled syringes provide higher safety and convenience for healthcare workers and patients, as biologics and vaccines account for a larger share of drugs for therapeutics. Consistent product development has led to improved safety and convenience, reduced drug wastage, and significant improvement in dose accuracy for administering drugs.

Manufacturers of prefilled syringes are engaging in improvements of component materials. Advent of plastic prefilled syringes that have high heat resistance and less permeable to water than traditional glass syringes is an example.

High risk of diabetes for small wounds to lead to infection and gangrene makes patients with high degree of diabetes serious about maintaining blood sugar level. This drives demand for prefilled syringes to prevent missing the required medication.



Directives of WHO for patients of diabetes and chronic diseases to take extra care to prevent COVID-19 infection has fuelled the demand for prefilled syringes during the pandemic

Demand for glass-based prefilled syringes in anticipated to soar due to their high stability, prevention of drug contact with oxygen or water vapor, and excellent compatibility. This is driving manufacturers to bolster their production capacity of glass-based and plastic-based products.

Europe stands as a key consumer in the prefilled syringes market. High incidence of chronic diseases, rising demand for biologics and biosimilars, increase in adoption of self-injection devices, and geographic expansion by key manufacturers makes Europe prominent in the prefilled syringes market

Keen players in the prefilled syringes market are engaged in the launch of superior products via R&D and business alliances, and obtain regulatory approvals to make them commercially available

Prefilled Syringes Market – Growth Drivers

Advantages of operational ease, safe administration, and accuracy of drug dosage for health caregivers and patients fuel the growth of the prefilled syringes market

Elimination of risk of involuntary needle stick injury and exposure to contaminated products that makes prefilled syringes superior for patient protection drives adoption

Prefilled Syringes Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the prefilled syringes market are;

Becton, Dickinson and Company

SCHOTT AG

Baxter International Inc.

Weigao Group

Nipro Corporation

YPSOMED

SHL Medical AG

Gerresheimer

West Pharmaceutical Services inc.

Ompi

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Elcam Medical

Oval Medical Technologies

Catalent Inc.

Terumo Corporation



The prefilled syringes market is segmented as follows;

Prefilled Syringes Market, by Material

Glass-based

Plastic-based

Prefilled Syringes Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



