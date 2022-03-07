Vitalhub Announces Licensing Deal With West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

TORONTO, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to announce licensing deal of subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) suite of patient flow solutions with West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust” or “West Suffolk”).



This agreement results from a short sales cycle, after the Trust’s initial introduction to Intouch with Health’s solutions. The Trust received a partner introduction to the Company from a global consulting firm providing services to the West Suffolk, with the intention of evaluating the suitability of Intouch’s Flow Management system for the hospital they are planning to open in 4-5 years. However, the product’s positive impression convinced the Trust to implement the solution immediately, among their existing sites.

The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust serves the west Suffolk population, providing hospital and community healthcare services. The main catchment area for the Trust extends to Thetford in the north, Sudbury in the south, Newmarket to the west and Stowmarket to the east. The population served by the Trust is a predominantly rural geographic area, roughly 600 square miles, comprising approximately 280,000 individuals. The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is also an associate teaching hospital of the University of Cambridge and employs over 3,000 staff.

The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has requested an enterprise license, giving the Trust access to the entire suite of Intouch’s Flow Management modules, with a Managed Service wrap. The Trust can expect to see an improved patient experience, in addition to greater efficiency; these benefits will be felt in the domain of patient flow and room utilization.

Specifically, this licensing agreement comprises use Intouch with Health’s suite of patient flow solutions, including the Flow Manager, Check In, Calling, Mobile App, Room & Resource Manager, Activity Manager, Virtual Clinics (Video), Wait Times, iReception, Performance Manager, Wayfinding (100 routes), eOutcomes, and Walk In digital solutions. On top of these software solutions, the Trust will receive fourteen Kiosks and 20 Calling Screens. The expected deployment time will be twelve months, in addition to the lead-time for kiosk delivery. The Company is excited to engage in this new relationship and continue expanding its network of partnership trusts across the UK Healthcare space.

“This sale marks our fourth Intouch with Health transaction announced during the quarter, further ratifying the strong demand for patient journey solutions within the NHS and providing demonstration of the leadership role VitalHub plays in this market,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “We look forward to working with West Suffolk to deliver a best-in-class patient flow management solution in their existing facilities, and toward assisting the Trust in planning and designing systems to support optimally efficient patient flows in their new hospital.”

ABOUT WEST SUFFOLK NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust provides hospital and community healthcare services to the west Suffolk population. The main catchment area for the Trust extends to Thetford in the north, Sudbury in the south, Newmarket to the west and Stowmarket to the east. The population served by the Trust is a predominantly rural geographic area, roughly 600 square miles, comprising approximately 280,000 individuals. The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is also an associate teaching hospital of the University of Cambridge and employs over 3,000 staff. The Trust is dedicated to delivering the highest quality and safest care for its local community, practicing fairness, inclusivity, respect, and teamwork.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com