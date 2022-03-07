FTI Consulting Appoints Dan Hunter as Americas Head of Financial Services within Strategic Communications

WASHINGTON, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Dan Hunter as a Senior Managing Director and Americas Head of the Financial Services practice within the firm’s Strategic Communications segment.



Mr. Hunter, who will be based in New York City and report to Brian Kennedy, the segment’s Head of the Americas, has almost two decades of banking and financial services sector experience and brings deep global corporate affairs and crisis communications expertise to FTI Consulting. In his role as Americas Head of Financial Services, Mr. Hunter will work closely with senior leaders throughout the firm to maximize business success in the growing sector, and he will lead a multidisciplinary team advising clients as they navigate a constantly changing environment of financial regulations and enforcement actions, litigation threats, and economic and competitive challenges.

“Dan is a proven and respected communications leader with deep subject-matter expertise in the banking and financial services sector, which will make him a tremendous asset to our Financial Services team as they help clients mitigate risks and maximize commercial opportunities,” Mr. Kennedy said. “Having worked inside two of the world’s leading institutions in the sector, in London as well as New York, Dan will provide the kind of unique, global and client-centric insights and perspectives that management teams in highly regulated industries truly value.”

Mr. Hunter joins FTI Consulting from Deutsche Bank, where he served as Head of Corporate Communications for the Americas and the Global Investment Bank. While at Deutsche Bank, he led the organization through a period of significant change and strategic repositioning.

Prior to his time at Deutsche Bank, Mr. Hunter was a Managing Director at Prosek Partners in New York, where he played a central role in the crisis and issues management practice and financial services team, advising banks, private equity firms, hedge fund and traditional asset managers on proactive communications and reputation management.

Mr. Hunter also spent almost a decade at Barclays in London, where he led external communications for investment and corporate banking, wealth management and consumer banking, including leading communications for the acquisition and integration of Lehman Brothers in New York at the height of the global financial crisis.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Hunter said, “With the threats and opportunities arising from today’s confluence of geopolitical and domestic regulatory and policy shifts, as well as the coming market realignment that technology will bring, this is a compelling time to return to consulting. FTI Consulting’s unique position as a global management consultancy with a fully integrated Strategic Communications business means that we can bring the full weight of the firm’s comprehensive expertise to clients to ensure they emerge from volatile times stronger.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,700 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

