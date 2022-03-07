Freelance Platforms Market Size and Share 2022 Research Report by Growth Rate, Development, Status and Forecast to 2027

Pune, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Freelance Platforms market size is projected to reach USD 9192.9 million by 2027, from USD 3393.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.3% during 2021-2027.

Freelance Platforms market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Freelance Platforms. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Freelance Platforms market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

Freelance platforms are a marketplace for businesses and freelance workers from all over the world. They typically make money by taking a cut from both the employer and the freelancer. For the money they charge, these platforms provide a hassle-free and convenient business experience to both parties.

Competitive Landscape:



Report offers the Freelance Platforms market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensivestudy of the prominent players in this market, include

By Company

Fiverr

Upwork

Freelancer.com

Envato Studio

PeoplePerHour

Toptal

Guru.com

DesignCrowd

Nexxt

DesignContest

TaskRabbit

CrowdSPRING

Dribbble Hiring

WriterAccess

99Designs

Catalant

Designhill

Skyword

Bark

Gigster

Upwork, Toptal, Fiverr, Catalant, 99Designs, Freelancer.com, Guru.com, Skyword, TaskRabbit etc. are the key suppliers in the global freelance platforms market. Top 5 took up only 25% of the global market in 2019.

Market Segmentation:

Freelance Platforms market report deliversstudy of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwideFreelance Platforms report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

Cloud Based

Web Based

Segment by Application

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Freelancers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2011-2027

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

