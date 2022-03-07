Process Automation & Instrumentation Market worth USD 85000 million by 2022-2027 | Industry Analysis Report by Size and Share, Recent Development and Outlook

Pune, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market 2022 research report gives experts analysis on the global current market size estimate, market scenario, structure, products, top industry players, segmentation by types, applications. Process Automation & Instrumentation market report covers the dynamics that have a strong impact on the Process Automation & Instrumentation market and can also impact its upcoming development. Growth inducing dynamics, market restraints and recent growths have also been analysed in the report in order to deliver profound data about the industry.

Process Automation & Instrumentation (SDP) simulates the process of human thoughts into a computerized model. This is a self-learning technology which uses the gestures, patterns recognition, data mining, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to act like a human brain. Industries are using Process Automation & Instrumentation with big data analytics to get the better and accurate output.

The global Process Automation & Instrumentation market was valued at USD 60460 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 85000 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

Market Segmentation: -

Market Segmentation:

Segment by Type

Field Instruments

Control Valves

Analyzers

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Paper & Pulp

Water and Waste Water Treatment

Metals & Mining

Power

Food & Beverage

Others

Key Players in the Process Automation & Instrumentation Market:

By Company

ABB Ltd

Emerson Electric Company

Endress+Hauser

HollySys Automation Technologies

Honeywell International

Mitsubishi Electric

Pepperl+Fuchs

R Stahl

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

TOC of Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Outlook 2022

1 Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Process Automation & Instrumentation Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

