OverActive Media Announces Key Promotions

TORONTO, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (“OverActive” or the “Company”) (TSXV:OAM) (OTCQB:OAMCF), a leading global esports and entertainment organization, today announced the promotion of three team members who have been instrumental to the Company’s success to date. Rikesh Shah has been promoted from Interim Chief Financial Officer to Chief Financial Officer, Tyler Keenan from Vice-President of Global Partnerships to the newly created role of Senior Vice-President of Partnerships and Revenue, and Amy Williams from Director of Global Partnerships (NA) to Vice-President of Partnerships.



“It gives me great pride to announce the promotion of three team members who joined OverActive early in its journey and whose contributions have helped shape our evolution,” said Chris Overholt, President and CEO, OverActive Media. “Their new roles are an indication of both the Company’s growth and where we’re headed.”

Rikesh Shah joined OverActive in September 2019 and has spent the last two years guiding the Company to deliver on its financial targets, has built a high-performing finance team, and led the effort towards OverActive’s public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange enabling its first trading date on July 14, 2021. Shah’s leadership will be invaluable to the Company’s continued focus on strengthening its core esports business and other strategic growth initiatives.

Welcomed to the Company in April 2019, Tyler Keenan brought with him two decades of marketing and partnerships experience, garnered through a unique mix of agency, client-side, and startup opportunities. In his new role, Keenan will oversee core business revenue streams at OverActive leading the revenue strategy for Global Partnerships, Events and OAM Live, and future partners of its performance venue project. Keenan’s proven track record for developing premium, long-term partnerships and leading strong teams will position the Company strongly into the future.

Leading OverActive’s North American Partnerships team in an expanded role as Vice-President, Partnerships, Amy Williams’ scope will include accountability for strategic partnerships, live events, and sales and service related to the Company’s performance venue project. With OverActive since February 2019, Williams’ demonstrated ability to develop premium partnerships will be a valuable addition to the Senior Leadership Team and will position the Company well to continue to build its positive standing across the industry.

“We are building a global leading sports, media and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans and our incredible people have been the reason for any success we have achieved to date. I would put this team against the best in the world in the sports and media industry today. Our ability to attract and retain top talent is a key differentiator for OverActive Media and will continue to set us apart in this increasingly competitive space,” added Overholt.

For more information, please contact:

Leah Gaucher, Director, PR & Communications, OverActive Media

(647) 924-2614

lgaucher@oam.gg

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM) (OTCQB:OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) Flashpoint, operating as MAD Lions Counter-Strike:Global Offensive (a franchised league operated by B Site Inc., a company in which OverActive holds a minority interest), as well as other non-affiliated CS:GO tournaments and leagues. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of OverActive with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding: (a) the listing and trading of the OverActive Shares on the TSXV, (b) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (c) the use of proceeds of the Offering.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead OverActive management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although OverActive believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the OverActive. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions; compliance with extensive government regulation; the risks and uncertainties associated with foreign markets; and the diversion of management time on the Transaction and other risk factors set out in the filing statement. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of OverActive and general market conditions, including COVID-19.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although OverActive has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. OverActive does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.