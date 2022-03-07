The Global Route Optimization Software Market is expected to grow by $ 4.52 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 18.69% during the forecast period

New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Route Optimization Software Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243710/?utm_source=GNW

69% during the forecast period. Our report on the route optimization software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advanced route optimization strengthening shippers, LSPs, and carriers, uninterrupted fast services, and a large return on investment. In addition, advanced route optimization strengthens shippers, LSPs, and carriers are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The route optimization software market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The route optimization software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies real-time reporting as one of the prime reasons driving the route optimization software market growth during the next few years. Also, real-time reporting, helps distributors and companies organize their delivery processes, and optimal routes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the route optimization software market covers the following areas:

• Route optimization software market sizing

• Route optimization software market forecast

• Route optimization software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading route optimization software market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., AMCS Group, Aptean Group of Companies, BluJay Solutions Inc., Caliper Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Descartes Systems Group Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., FLS GmbH, IFS World Operations AB, Microlise Group Plc, Nomadic, OptimoRoute Inc., ORTEC B.V, Prism Visual Software Inc., PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG, Route4Me Inc., Routific Solutions Inc., Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and Wise Systems Inc. Also, the route optimization software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

