Immunodiagnostics Market Size to Hit USD 22,732.7 Million by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.7%

Pune, India, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing number of geriatric population, and occurrences of infectious diseases like cancer, and hepatitis is expected to boost the global immunodiagnostics market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2026, the market was valued at USD 15,777.5 Million in 2017. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the market will rise at a CAGR of 4.7%, and reach USD 22,732.7 Million by the end of 2026.

The immune system of a human is one of the most complex networks. Recent advancements in global immunodiagnostics market have improvised diagnosis of this complex network. A rise in infectious diseases like HIV, cancer, hepatitis, and other cardiovascular diseases is aiding expansion of the immunodiagnostics market. Furthermore, advancements in technology will stoke growth of the global immunodiagnostics market during the forecast period. The report provides an in-depth analysis of various factors that have contributed to the growth of the global immunodiagnostics market.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/immunodiagnostics-market-100444





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2015 to 2025 CAGR 4.7% 2025 Value Projection USD 22,732.7 Million Base Year 2017 Market Size in 2017 USD 15,777.5 Million Historical Data for 2014 to 2017 No. of Pages 137 Segments covered By Product, Application, end-Users and Geography Growth Drivers Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, & DiaSorin Expected to Hold Considerable Share in the Global market Oncology & Endocrinology is the Attractive Application Type Asia Pacific Emerge as Lucrative Market for Immunodiagnostics





Key Industry Developments

• In March 2019, Oncimmune announced the acquisition of Protagen Diagnostics.

• In November 2018, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics received U.S FDA approval for the company’s VITROS HIV Combo test, an immunodiagnostic detect HIV-1 and HIV-2 antibodies (Ab) and the p24 antigen (Ag).

• In May 2016, Diasorin announced the acquisition of Quest Diagnostics’ immunodiagnostics products.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/immunodiagnostics-market-100444





Oncology and Endocrinology Segment Will Witness Increasing Demand

The immunodiagnostic market is categorized into oncology and endocrinology, infectious disease testing, hepatitis and retrovirus testing, and GI stool testing in terms of application. In 2017, oncology, and endocrinology segment had generated a market share of 25.6%. The segment’s highest share is accredited to the embracing of immunodiagnostics in various applications, namely endocrine diseases and cancer. There has been an increase in the number of reimbursement of products as well as new product approvals. Also, several tests are predicted to propel the global immunodiagnostics market by the end of 2025.

Asia Pacific to Remain Dominant in the Market

The global immunodiagnostics market can be geographically segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe and Africa. Amongst these regions, the Asia Pacific market was worth US$ 3,949.1 Mn in 2017, and it is still likely to generate a comparatively high CAGR during the forecast period. As there is an increasing awareness among the masses regarding disease management, it encourages them to go for regular health check-ups and tests. This has also enhanced the global immunodiagnostics market.





Quick Buy - Immunodiagnostics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100444





Moreover, an increasing number of players in the region, rising awareness, and advancements in health care industry will drive the immunodiagnostics market in Asia Pacific. It is anticipated that China and India will exhibit high demand for immunodiagnostics in Asia Pacific. This is because of the presence of unmet medical needs in the region. The immunodiagnostics market in the Middle East and Latin America is projected to expand considerably by the end of 2025, because of the rise in infectious and cardiovascular diseases in these regions.

Abbott, DiaSorin, and Roche Diagnostics are Likely to Hold Significant Share in the Market

Prominent organizations such as Abbott, DiaSorin, and Roche Diagnostics are projected to lead the global immunodiagnostics market during the forecast period. Development strategies, rise in the investments in research and development, cost management, and strong supply chain network are predicted to give impetus to these companies and enable them gain a competitive edge.

List of Key Players in Cloud Storage Market:

Abbott

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Diagnostics)

DiaSorin

Danaher Corporation

QIAGEN

bioMérieux

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Quest Diagnostics.





Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/immunodiagnostics-market-100444





Table Of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights 4.1 Technological Advancements 4.2 Key Industry Developments -Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships 4.3 Reimbursement Scenario 4.4 Key Performance Indicators for Global Immunodiagnostics Market

Global Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product 5.2.1 Instruments 5.2.2 Reagents & Consumables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application 5.3.1 Oncology& Endocrinology 5.3.2 Hepatitis & Retrovirus 5.3.3 Cardiac Markers 5.3.4 Infectious Diseases 5.3.5 Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User 5.4.1 Clinical Laboratories 5.4.2 Hospitals 5.4.3 Physician’s Offices 5.4.4 Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region 5.5.1 North America 5.5.2 Europe 5.5.3 Asia Pacific 5.5.4 Latin America 5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

North America Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product 6.2.1 Instruments 6.2.2 Reagents & Consumables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application 6.3.1 Oncology& Endocrinology 6.3.2 Hepatitis & Retrovirus 6.3.3 Cardiac Markers 6.3.4 Infectious Diseases 6.3.5 Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User 6.4.1 Clinical Laboratories 6.4.2 Hospitals 6.4.3 Physician’s Offices 6.4.4 Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country 6.5.1 USA 6.5.2 Canada

Europe Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product 7.2.1 Instruments 7.2.2 Reagents& Consumables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application 7.3.1 Oncology& Endocrinology 7.3.2 Hepatitis & Retrovirus 7.3.3 Cardiac Markers 7.3.4 Infectious Diseases 7.3.5 Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User 7.4.1 Clinical Laboratories 7.4.2 Hospitals 7.4.3 Physician’s Offices 7.4.4 Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region 7.5.1 UK 7.5.2 Germany 7.5.3 France 7.5.4 Italy 7.5.5 Spain 7.5.6 Scandinavia 7.5.7 Rest of Europe







Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/immunodiagnostics-market-100444





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights