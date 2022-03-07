Australia $180 Million Water Purifier (Counter-Top, Under Sink, Faucet Mount) Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027F

Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Water Purifier Market, By Type (Counter-Top, Under Sink, Faucet Mount & Others {Tankless, Smart Purifier, etc.}), By Technology (RO, UF, UV, Media & Others {Nanofiltration, etc.}), By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australian Water Purifier Market stood at USD180.23 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases, rising health consciousness among consumers, and deteriorating surface and groundwater quality are the primary factors driving the growth of the Australian Water Purifier Market.



Rapid industrialization adversely affects water quality due to the release of harmful pollutants into the water bodies. The main supply source in Australia is municipal water, but the drinking water is still largely dependent on the polluted surface water reservoir. Water purifier removes the presence of a pathogen, bacteria, and other pollutants and makes them safe for human consumption.

Consumers are installing water purifiers to make the water suitable for drinking purposes and easy to use. The surge in awareness about the benefits of healthy drinking water, including improvement in digestion system and skin quality, weight reduction, and enhancement of the body's immune system, is expected to contribute to the Australian Water Purifier Market growth.

Advancements in water purification techniques such as developing advanced membrane systems, carbon nanotubes, and other offerings are expected to influence the market demand in the next five years.



The Australian Water Purifier Market is segmented based on type, technology, sales channel, company, and regional distribution. Based on technology, the market is divided into RO, UF, UV, media, and others.

RO technology is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. RO technology is in high demand as it offers several benefits, including low electricity consumption performance efficiency, and is highly technologically advanced to remove the most harmful pollutants from the water.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of the Australian Water Purifier Market from 2017 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Australian Water Purifier Market from 2021 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Australian Water Purifier Market based on type, technology, sales channel, company, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Australian Water Purifier Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Australian Water Purifier Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Australian Water Purifier Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Australian Water Purifier Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Australian Water Purifier Market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Australian Water Purifier Market.

Major market players operating in the Australian Water Purifier Market are

Brita Water Filter Systems Distributors PTY Ltd.

Amway of Australia Pty. Ltd

Waters Co Ltd.

TAPP Water Australia Pty Ltd

Philips Electronics Australia Limited

Breville Pty Ltd

Healthway Pure Pty Ltd

Panasonic Australia Pty Ltd

Purifiers (AUST) Pty Ltd

The Water Shops (Aust) Pty Ltd

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Australia Water Purifier Market, By Type:

Counter-Top

Under Sink

Faucet Mount

Others

Australia Water Purifier Market, By Technology:

RO

UF

UV

Media

Others

Australia Water Purifier Market, By Sales Channel:

Retail

Distributor

Direct

E-Commerce

Others

Australia Water Purifier Market, By Region:

NSW

Victoria

Queensland

Western Australia

South Australia

Tasmania

North Territory

