CurrencyWorks’ MusicFX Celebrates Parker McCollum’s Academy of Country Music Awards Win

Los Angeles, CA., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that the first artist to sign to its MusicFX platform, Parker McCollum, has won Best New Male Artist at the 2022 Academy of Country Music (“ACM”) awards.



MusicFX is a partnership between CurrencyWorks and Crown & Ace, to build and power an NFT platform that serves the music industry, its artists, and music fans. Platinum-selling country music artist Parker McCollum was announced as the platform’s first partner in December 2021, with the inaugural NFT being launched shortly after.

That NFT, the Goldchain Cowboy Black Card: Signature Edition, attracted thousands of pre-launch sign-ups and account activations within hours of the product being announced to the public. Subsequently, the Signature Edition NFT sold out hours after going on sale exclusively on the MusicFX platform.

The prestigious ACM awards are “dedicated to honouring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry.” Former winners of the Best New Male Artist category include legendary stars Merle Haggard, Randy Travis, Kenny Chesney, and Keith Urban.

“I am absolutely thrilled for Parker and his team, we’re delighted he won his nomination,” said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks, and co-head of MusicFX. “Parker beat out some incredible competition to win, and I think it speaks to the calibre of artist that MusicFX is attracting. We have a really unique NFT platform proposition and the industry is recognising that, and I’m confident that we will soon be scaling up to host a stable of award-winning artists and bands.”

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

About Crown & Ace

Crown & Ace is a family of entertainment entrepreneurs who have come together to restore values, relationships, trust, and stability within the multifaceted entertainment world.

The company is a joint venture between The Festival Company and Periscope Music Group, which was founded in 2021 by Billie-Jo Aasen and Jake Crownover, two highly respected and incredibly experienced veterans of the entertainment industry who have worked with some of the biggest global talents to take to the stage.

Crown & Ace’s core business covers a multitude of services ranging from talent buying and venue booking to festival and marquee event creation/execution, to NFTs, to creating unique bonds and partnerships between brands and key personalities. They welcome their clients and partners into their family and as a family, they all rise together and stay together.

About MusicFX

MusicFX sets the stage for new innovations in artist and fan engagement. Using the blockchain, artists are empowered to leverage their brand while bringing fans closer than ever before to the music and the people behind the mic.

MusicFX NFTs provide the backstage pass, the ultimate connection between fan and artist, exclusive VIP events and experiences, priority tickets, merchandise, and more.

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major label debut last fall. His Hollywood Gold EP was met with widespread critical acclaim and it became the top-selling debut country EP of 2020. McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his Platinum-selling debut single, “Pretty Heart,” and his follow up single, “To Be Loved By You,” is now playing on country radio. “To Be Loved By You” is the newest release off McCollum’s debut album Gold Chain Cowboy. In November of 2021, McCollum made his late-night TV debut performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.” A dedicated road warrior, McCollum already sells out venues across the country including record-breaking crowds in Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth’s iconic Billy Bob’s Texas. McCollum recently earned his first ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year and he made his debut playing the famed Grand Ole Opry in Feb 2021.

