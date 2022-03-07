The Global Functional Coffee Market is expected to grow by $ 2.36 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period

New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Functional Coffee Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243709/?utm_source=GNW

85% during the forecast period. Our report on the functional coffee market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing consumption of coffee, the growing number of coffee shops globally, rapid urbanization, and changing consumer lifestyles. In addition, increasing consumption of coffee is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

• Whole bean coffee

• Ground coffee

• RTD coffee



• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing popularity of coffee among millennials as one of the prime reasons driving the functional coffee market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for premium and specialty coffee, and promotion strategies are undertaken by vendors to increase coffee consumption will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading functional coffee market vendors that include Baristas Coffee Co. Inc., Berner Food and Beverage, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Cothas Coffee Co., Farmer Bros Co., FM Cosmetics UK Ltd., Function Coffee Labs, Heine Brothers Coffee, Ingenuity Beverages LLC, Kitu Life Inc., Nathan Coffee Mart, Nestle SA, Peak State, Peets Coffee Inc., Royal Cup Inc., Sklew Biotech Ltd., Starbucks Coffee Company, Strauss Group Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Vardhman Foods and Beverages. Also, the functional coffee market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

