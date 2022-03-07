Former Uber LatAm Head of Policy Leads Crypto Ride-Hailer Drife (DRF) Toward Planned Global Expansion Later This Year

LOS ANGELES, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drife, the world's first decentralized blockchain-based ride-hailing platform announced that former Uber Technologies, Inc. LatAm Head of Policy, Daniel Mangabeira Dantas, who now serves as a Strategic Investor and Policy Advisor for Drife, will help lead the company toward its planned global expansion. Dantas, who has over 20 years of experience in regulatory, policy, government, and institutional relations, is assisting Drife through the advanced stages of obtaining operational approval for Brazil, France, and Dubai, and will also help the company break into the US and Asian markets.

Dantas states, "I truly believe that Drife's business model, supported by token-based blockchain-intensive governance protocols, can come to strengthen ridesharing businesses as we know it today. It is the sort of innovation that, beyond conflicting, has what it takes to add great value to the ride-hailing ecosystem at large."

What value can Drife's decentralized model add to the ride-hailing industry?

In the Ridesharing space, Drife takes inspiration from more consolidated ridesharing models - but makes use of distinct blockchain-based technology and innovative crypto-intensive economics. Drife introduces a new, decentralized language to the ride-hailing environment: the platform's flexible peer-to-peer marketplace allows for significantly increased customization. Drife's unique decentralized, NFT-based franchise model will seek to enable riders, drivers, fleet owners, and local transportation companies to govern themselves more efficiently, thus making use of innovative and powerful technology to run a fair and cost-effective business model.

Utilizing Drife's patent-pending price negotiation model, drivers and riders can communicate directly on the Drife platform, negotiating a fee-for-service to complete rides. Drivers then take home 100% of the fares, which they can withdraw on the same day. Riders can also pay using cryptocurrency.

Drife utilizes blockchain technology to tokenize every step of the ride-hailing process. The DRF cryptocurrency token is utilized for governance of the Drife ecosystem, ride rewards, and staking for franchise operations. One can either stake DRF to earn franchise operational rights or choose to share in the profits as an investor.

Where is Drife currently operating?

Drife is currently piloting in Bangalore, India, where it already amassed over 2000 drivers and 3500 registered users. Drife also has a waitlist of 20,000 more drivers who are onboarded and ready to join with an aim of expansion of 10,000 active drivers by end of Q2 2022.

About Drife

Drife is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering drivers, riders, and community developers. Drife plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions.

