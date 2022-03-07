The Global Food Colorants Market is expected to grow by $ 1.01 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period

New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Colorants Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243708/?utm_source=GNW

42% during the forecast period. Our report on the food colorants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing consumer demand for natural food colorants, easy availability of raw materials for natural food colorants, and rising R and D activities in the food processing industry. In addition, increasing consumer demand for natural food colorants is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The food colorants market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The food colorants market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Natural colors

• Synthetic colors

• Nature-identical colors



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing consumer demand for clean-label products as one of the prime reasons driving the food colorants market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing consumer demand for clean-label products, increasing demand for powdered food colorants from the food industry, and rising consumer demand for RTE and processed food will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the food colorants market covers the following areas:

• Food colorants market sizing

• Food colorants market forecast

• Food colorants market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food colorants market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., AROMATAGROUP SRL, Avees Products India, Cabot Corp., Dohler GmbH, FMC Corp., Givaudan SA, GNT Group BV, IFC Solutions, Incoltec, Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd., Lycored Corp., Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., San-Ei Gen F.F.I. Inc., Sensient Technologies Corp., Special Ingredients Ltd., Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Koninklijke DSM NV, Roquette Freres SA, and BASF SE. Also, the food colorants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

