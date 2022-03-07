United States Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Research Report 2022 Featuring Leading Players - ThermoFischer Scientific, PerkinElmer and F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market - Industry Analysis (2018 - 2020) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. preeclampsia laboratory testing market will rise at heathy 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2026, reaching the market volume of 4,629,000 by 2026.

Antenatal care now boasts of improvements in awareness about preeclampsia screening. This is a clear market that the market for preeclampsia laboratory testing will witness a progressing trail in long term. It is worthwhile to mention that maternal and foetal mortality caused by undiagnosed and untreated preeclampsia can be prevented. For this reason, awareness remains instrumental to build-up the market.



Furthermore, the number of COVID-19 positive pregnant women is on the rise. Since the developed and developing nations are facing a surge in health-related risks alike, preeclampsia is reported as the third leading cause of maternal mortality in the United States of America alone.

It can also be linked with increasing instances of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in both the mother and the child, later in life. On the basis of these reasons, it can be assumed that preeclampsia laboratory testing market primarily benefits from two factors-a high prevalence of preeclampsia in developing countries, coupled with several product launches to cater to this surging caseload.



Key Insights into the Market for U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market

Blood tests hold a sizeable lead in the test type category of the preeclampsia laboratory testing market and this is not projected to change anytime soon. Patients opt for blood tests over other options because of their higher accuracy rates. Furthermore, several novel biomarkers have been launched in the preeclampsia laboratory testing market recently.



Severe preeclampsia type would showcase a higher CAGR of 6.6% between 2021-2026 in terms of value owing to an increase in the total number of cases.



Although the hospitals and clinics segment dominates the end user segment throughout the forecast period with 40% market share in 2026, diagnostic centres will be the fastest-growing category among end users.



Launch of New Products and Research to Drive U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market

Data released by National Institutes of Health (NIH) indicates that big investments are made to research preeclampsia. Government and academic institutions are also focusing on building better infrastructure around diagnostics and treating preeclampsia. For instance, DiabetOmics, a U.S. based medical diagnostic company launched a rapid point-of-care testing solution "Lumella". This test finds the elevation of a protein biomarker that can lead to preeclampsia in pregnant women.



Blood Tests Make Up Leading Segment in U.S Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market

Blood tests are anticipated to exhibit CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2021-2026), with market value of around US$ 1,296.1 Million in 2026. Whereas hospitals and clinics segment held the highest value share in the U.S by 45% continue to dominate the market. Mild preeclampsia contributed to more than 50% of the U.S. preeclampsia laboratory testing market in 2020.



Two of the three companies that take up a sixty percent of the global preeclampsia laboratory market have their headquarters in the U.S.

These are ThermoFischer Scientific and PerkinElmer along with their Swiss competitor F. Hoffmann-La Roche. Along with these SERA Prognostics, Siemens Healthineers AG, Progenity Inc., Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd., DiabetOmics Inc., and Bayer AG are big names of the market.



4. Company Profiles

DiabetOmics

DRG Instruments GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GestVision, Inc.

Lifeassay Diagnostics (Pty) Ltd.

Metabolomic Diagnostics

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Progenity, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

