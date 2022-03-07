GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended March 5, 2022

Metaverse – Stay Tuned



THOMASVILLE, GA, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this week, over 1,250 players registered to compete in our events!

John V Whitman Jr., GGToor CEO, said, “On November 15, 2021, the Company announced for the twelve months ended May 31, 2021, total website impressions were a dismal 107,995 or just 8,999 per month. The five months ended May 31, 2021, the Company had grown to an impressive 9,319,019 impressions or an average of 1,863,803 per month. Today, I am absolutely proud to announce web impressions for January 2022 were 6,576,351 and February 2022, web impressions were 7,371,957. In 2022 the Company is averaging 6,974,154 web impressions per month vs 8,999 just eight months ago. You want evidence management is growing your company, here it is!”

The Company continues to refine the portfolio of game titles we offer events for, working to attract fresh players, as well as providing a great eSports experience that keeps veteran players returning to our events repeatedly. Our second event for Mobile Legends Bang Bang saw player numbers double, and we set new records for our Magic the Gathering Arena Standard "Duel" series, with Duel #8 drawing the most registrations and active players to date in this Free-to-enter series.

For Magic the Gathering, the Company saw a mix of old proven deck archetypes like Mono Green Aggro, Orzhov Midrange, and White Weenie, with some new choices like Selesnya Tokens and Naya Runes reaching the Top 8 as well! Most notably, the white cards from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty proved to be pivotal in many matches over the day; The Wandering Emperor, Eiganjo and March of Otherworldly Light made their presence felt throughout the event, alongside other strong white cards like Wedding Announcement and Elite Spellbinder.

In the Grand Finals, the Company saw Helio Sampaio's White Weenie deck face off against Randolfh Alain's Selesnya Tokens strategy. Luminarch Aspirant was a key card for Helio, smashing through the first game. In the second game, Emeria's Call for Randolfh helped him secure the game, finishing through the skies. For the final match, the decks seemed evenly matched in the early rounds, and as we headed into a mid-to-late game which might be expected to favor the Selesnya, Helio ripped his one-of Legion Angel off the top of the deck to turn the tide - a few turns later, the game and the championship was his!

The Metaverse concept appears to be catching on like wildfire, igniting people’s imaginations all over the world about what it could be. The impact of something so vast and integrated into our lives is difficult to comprehend, just as someone in the 1950s would struggle to comprehend the concept of today’s Internet - but it is entertaining to try.

Some of the underlying themes of the Metaverse will be accessibility, participation, and engagement, and eSports will be a major participant. Gaming is the sole reason platforms like Twitch and Discord have become household names and are well-known throughout the entertainment industry. Because eSports are often defined by a very tribal sense of community or clanship, it is only natural that the gaming industry’s micro-communities thrive in the digital metaverse. GGToor continues to consider plans to enter the Metaverse and create digital venues to host a variety of eSports events.

The Metaverse will inspire a bustling new economy at every level. For content creators, VR developers, concerts, new ways to get educated and interact in business, and fashion as a whole, immersive experiences have endless possibilities, as do monetization opportunities, such as Real Estate. Just like tech giants now dominate the global conversation around user privacy, data rights, cybercrime, and regulations, the Metaverse is the next frontier.

Disclosure: Last week the Company as it does from time to time, hired people to re-disseminate information the Company has previously announced. The reason we do this is to reach a broader audience other than the same folks that receive our weekly management reports. If we are going to grow and complete our business plan, it is critical we introduce ourselves to as many new people as we can.

The rules that govern third parties are very strict and there is a fine line between re-dissemination and promotion. Last week one of the groups we hired released the following statement without our permission;

“With an established base of support just below current levels, there is not going to be a better time than the present to take up a position in GTOR!”

Although this statement may seem harmless, encouraging anyone to purchase any stock under a timeline is not acceptable. GGToor, Inc. encourages everyone to research before you purchase stock and consult with a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. All stocks have investment risk, but penny stocks are considered “High Risk.”

