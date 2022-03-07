The Global Two-Wheeler Engine Market is expected to grow by 22.24 mn units during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period

New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Two-Wheeler Engine Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243707/?utm_source=GNW

34% during the forecast period. Our report on the two-wheeler engine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in levels of road congestion due to rapid urbanization and the growth of multinational two-wheeler OEMs in emerging countries. In addition, rise in levels of road congestion due to rapid urbanization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The two-wheeler engine market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The two-wheeler engine market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Motorcycles

• Scooters



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• South America

• North America

• Europe

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing electronic content in two-wheelersas one of the prime reasons driving the two-wheeler engine market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on two-wheeler engine market covers the following areas:

• Two-wheeler engine market sizing

• Two-wheeler engine market forecast

• Two-wheeler engine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading two-wheeler engine market vendors that include Bajaj Auto Ltd., Ducati Motor Holding Spa, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Piaggio and C. Spa, Polaris Inc., Suzuki Motor Corp., TVS Motor Co. Ltd., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Also, the two-wheeler engine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

