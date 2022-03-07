VirTra to Participate in the 34th Annual ROTH Conference on March 14th, 2022

TEMPE, Ariz., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, will be attending the 34th Annual Roth Conference being held March 13-15, 2022 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, CA.



VirTra’s chairman and CEO, Bob Ferris, will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the conference.

This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and on-demand presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Blockchain/Cryptocurrency, Business Services, Consumer / Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Resources: Oil & Gas / Metals & Mining, Technology & Media and Sustainability/ESG.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/ROTH2022Registration

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

