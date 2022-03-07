THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE’S PROPOSAL FOR ELECTION OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced the Nomination Committee’s proposal for election of members of the Board of Directors of Olink.



The Nomination Committee of Olink submits the following proposals for resolution at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on April 7, 2022, with regard to the number and election of members of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee proposes nine members of the Board of Directors and one deputy board member.

The Nomination Committee proposes the following persons for re-election as members of the Board of Directors: Jon Hindar, Jon Heimer, Solange Bullukian, Johan Lund, Nicolas Roelofs, Gustavo Salem and Tommi Unkuri. The nomination Committee proposes re-election of Johan Pietilä Holmner as deputy board member.

Tina Nova has declined re-election.

The Nomination Committee proposes Robert Schueren and Mary Reumuth to be elected as new members of the Board of Directors.

Robert Schueren is an accomplished industry veteran with extensive molecular diagnostics, genomics, and pharma experience. Mr. Schueren has enjoyed an expansive 30-year career and has been a driving force behind rapid business growth at both start-up and large biotech companies. He currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Natera, a publicly traded companies focused on Women’s Health, Oncology and Organ Health diagnostics. Prior to that, he was CEO of IntegenX Inc., playing a critical role in the growth and success of the company, and ultimate acquisition by Thermo Fisher Scientific, as well as successfully leading a lobbying effort to pass the Rapid DNA Act of 2017. Mr. Schueren previously held executive leadership roles including GM of Genomics at Agilent Technologies, Global Head of Clinical Biomarkers and Operations, and Deputy Global Head of Molecular Medicine Labs for Genentech, Inc. He formerly held leadership and commercial roles at Arcturus Bioscience, Accumetrics, Biosite Diagnostics, Gen-Probe, and Abbott Labs. Mr. Schueren received a BS in Pharmacy from Temple University.

Mary Reumuth currently serves as the CFO at Kala Pharmaceuticals since July 2017. Ms. Reumuth joined Kala in 2014 as Corporate Controller. She has previously acted as an independent financial consultant from November 2012 to January 2014 and served as Corporate Controller for Enobia Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company acquired by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., from May 2011 to June 2012. Ms. Reumuth has served as Director of Finance at Verenium Corporation, a biotechnology company, from December 2007 to March 2011. From 2001 to 2007, Ms. Reumuth held a variety of finance and accounting positions at Genzyme Corporation (acquired by Sanofi), and ILEX Oncology, Inc. Ms. Reumuth has served an auditor at Ernst & Young LLP. Ms. Reumuth earned her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Texas A&M University—Corpus Christi, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

The Nomination Committee proposes Jon Hindar to be re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee consists of the Chairman of the Board Jon Hindar, Tommi Unkuri (appointed by Summa Equity), Martin Sjölund (appointed by Summa Equity), and Johan Pietilä Holmner (appointed by Summa Equity). Tommi Unkuri is the Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Information about persons proposed as members of the Board of Directors of Olink and the Nomination Committee’s complete proposal are available on Olink’s website, www.investors.olink.com, and are sent free of charge to the shareholders who request the Company to do so.

About Olink

Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

For more information please contact:

IR Contact

Jan Medina, CFA

VP Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Mobile: +1 617 802 4157

jan.medina@olink.com

Media Contact

Andrea Prander

Corporate Communications Manager

Mobile: +46 768 775 275

andrea.prander@olink.com