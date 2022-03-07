Dave Klopp Joins Verdafresh as Chief Commercial Officer

WAYNE, Pa., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verdafresh is pleased to announce that Dave Klopp has joined our organization as Chief Commercial Officer effective January 10, 2022.

Dave is a packaging industry veteran with nearly 25 years in the packaging industry, specializing in film making, converting, rigid packaging as well as private label packaging integration. Dave graduated from the University of Delaware with a bachelor’s degree in Food Marketing Management.

Using its proprietary coating technology, Verdafresh is bringing to market high barrier packaging films made of at least 98% polyethylene, making them the best available fully recyclable films using existing infrastructure. Verdafresh films deliver oxygen transmission rates (OTR) of less than 0.1 cc/100in2/day – a breakthrough that allows brands to meet their sustainable packaging goals without sacrificing product quality or recyclability.

“Dave is joining our team at the perfect time,” said Fred Levitt, Verdafresh CEO. “Our technology is proven to provide exceptional barrier properties at large scale and low cost. We are delivering product to customers now, and Dave is an exceptional commercial leader who will immediately accelerate our growth!”

About Verdafresh

Our technology uses natural and abundant material to keep food fresh. We provide state-of-the-art flexible packaging to preserve food freshness and enable the circular economy and a healthy earth for all. To learn more, visit www.verdafresh.com.