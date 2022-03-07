Power Solutions International to Feature Products with Baudouin During Middle East Energy Show

WOOD DALE, Ill., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (“PSI” or “the Company”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified engines and power systems, will showcase its 8.8-liter Power System engine during the 47th annual Middle East Energy show from March 7 to March 9, 2022, at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, UAE.



PSI will display the engine in Stand H2.A10 in conjunction with Moteurs Baudouin (Baudouin), a very reputable France-based manufacturer of diesel engines for marine and power generation applications. The Middle East Energy show features 800 global exhibitors showcasing the latest in energy products and solutions. Middle East Energy 2022 is focusing on five major product sectors that are leading the way in the energy transition: Smart Solutions; Renewable and Clean Energy; Critical and Backup power; Transmission and Distribution; and Energy Consumption and Management.

PSI recently entered into an international distribution and sales agreement with Baudouin to bring its Power Systems line of products into international markets. PSI offers a range of products for power generation applications ranging in displacement from 2.4- to 53-liters in 50- and 60-hz configurations ranging from 15 kWe to 1,500 kWe in power. In collaboration with Baudouin the companies will market their products and enter new market segments. Both companies are subsidiaries of Weichai.

“This partnership with our sister company, PSI, is a natural progression of Weichai’s vision to become a global leader in power systems. As a market leader for rich burn gas engines in the USA, PSI is the perfect partner for us at Baudouin,” said Fabrizio Mozzi, President, Moteurs Baudouin. “Their product lines complement our own range of diesel, lean burn gas and variable speed industrial engines. Together, we can now provide the full spectrum of power generation solutions to our OEMs and end customers around the world.”

About Moteurs Baudouin

Founded in France more than a century ago, Moteurs Baudouin is a market leader in quality diesel and gas engines for marine and power generation applications. With their headquarters in Cassis, France, Baudouin is owned by Weichai and has additional manufacturing based in Weifang, China, Pune, India and Tutayev, Russia. Product sales and servicing are currently available in more than 130 countries, across six continents. Visit Baudouin.com for more information.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company’s unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.



PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. In addition, PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com .

