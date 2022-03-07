CannaTrac® Announces Corporate Sponsorship of Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Cannabis Payment and Rewards Innovator Is the First Cannabis Company to Sponsor Annual Event

CHICAGO, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CannaTrac® Technology, Inc. (“CannaTrac” or “the Company”), the leading cashless payment solution for the cannabis industries, announced today that they will be a corporate sponsor for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 12, put on by Plumbers Local 130 U.A., as the first cannabis company involved in a corporate sponsorship for the event.

“It’s an honor to be the first cannabis-related company to sponsor the Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which we personally enjoy every year,” said CannaTrac® CEO Thomas Gavin IV. “Sponsorship of this event gives the community a place to gather and celebrate; not to mention, a great place for us to generate a lot of new business opportunities and partnerships, with the buzz surrounding our CannaCard® app, which can be found in both the App Store and on Google Play. Additionally, we have the amazing opportunity to help elevate the Cannabis Equity Illinois Coalition, a grassroots nonprofit organization working to repair the harms from the war on drugs, and create equity in the industry for those most impacted.”

CannaTrac® is the first cannabis related company featured in a corporate sponsorship at the annual televised event. In addition to partnering with a local community organization, Cannabis Equity Illinois Coalition, to give them access to CannaTrac’s float, the Company is proud to support the long-standing city-wide parade, which draws national and international attention.

The Cannabis Equity Illinois Coalition was founded in early 2019, as support for adult-use cannabis in Illinois grew. The Coalition provides a space for community members to come together to share their experiences, and to organize and advocate to fight for cannabis equity and justice.

The Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade has been proudly​ sponsored by Plumbers Local 130 UA since 1955. In a joint community effort, the parade provides a space for the local community to gather and celebrate this annual event.

To learn more about the Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade, please visit: https://www.chicagostpatricksdayparade.org/

To learn more about CannaTrac®, please visit: https://cannatrac.com/

To learn more about the Coalition, visit https://cannabisequityil.org/ or @CannaEquityIL on all social media platforms.

ABOUT CANNATRAC®

CannaTrac® is dedicated to bringing safety to the cannabis industry by serving as the industry’s leading cashless mobile payment system solution. CannaTrac® created the CannaCard® to provide consumers and retailers with a convenient way to benefit from increased safety and convenience through cashless purchases within the legal cannabis industry. Shop.Pay.Earn Rewards® with the CannaCard®. To learn more about CannaCard® or register as a merchant, please visit https://cannatrac.com/.

PR Contact

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

cannatrac@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com