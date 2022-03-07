NeuBase to Present at Oppenheimer’s 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

PITTSBURGH and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) ("NeuBase" or the "Company"), a biotechnology platform company Drugging the Genome™ to address disease at the base level using a new class of precision genetic medicines, announced today that company management will participate in a fireside chat and will be available for one-on-one meetings at Oppenheimer’s 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference being held virtually March 15 – 17, 2022.



Details of NeuBase’s Virtual Company Presentation



Date: Wednesday, March 16 Time: 2:40pm – 3:10pm ET Webcast:

Registration Link

﻿A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation for 90 days. Please contact your representative at Oppenheimer to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with NeuBase management during the conference. For information about the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference, please refer to the conference website.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution by developing a new class of precision genetic medicines that Drug the Genome™. The Company’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL™ that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleobase technology combined with a novel delivery shuttle that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular, and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions, who currently have limited to no treatment options. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

