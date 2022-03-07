ORBCOMM Adds Camera Analytics and Sensors to Enhance Its Data-Driven Truck Telematics Solution

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc., a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has added new feature enhancements to its data-driven truck telematics solution to improve the visibility, efficiency, safety and experience for fleets, drivers and their customers. ORBCOMM unveiled its innovative technology during a Press Conference at the American Trucking Association’s (ATA) Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting on March 6, 2022 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.



ORBCOMM’s industry-leading truck management solution provides nose-to-tail intelligence that delivers deep data insights to fleets, streamlining their operations and helping them achieve optimal business outcomes. The solution’s new features include:

Cargo Camera Sensor: ORBCOMM is continuing to enhance its portfolio of camera and video intelligence solutions with the launch of its new Cargo Camera sensor. ORBCOMM’s latest camera technology enables fleets to save valuable time and eliminate margin of error by immediately identifying the status of a trailer with images that show load and unload progress, load shift, cargo or asset damage, dunnage and cleanout verification. The device can send images to the back office when the trailer’s door is opened or closed while paired with a door sensor as well as when the driver begins or ends a move for optimal visibility and security. Image capture can be triggered manually from the back office at any time so that dispatch can see the status of the trailer when needed. With its large storage capacity, the sensor can capture, store and transmit hundreds of images. As ORBCOMM’s Cargo Camera technology continues to evolve, the sensor will leverage state-of-the-art machine learning and artificial intelligence strategies that will help customers gain deeper insights about their operations, including how to maximize utilization of their trailer space, turnaround time and profitability.





“ORBCOMM is delivering innovative sensor technology and feature enhancements to provide the transportation industry with the most comprehensive, data-driven truck solution that extends from the asset’s nose to tail,” said Chris MacDonald, ORBCOMM’s Senior Vice President of North America Sales. “We are empowering our customers with deep insights about their operations to address their pain points, increase the efficiency of their fleet and their drivers and enable them to make more informed business decisions – all through one integrated platform.”

For more information about ORBCOMM’s truck-to-trailer telematics solutions, visit here. Please stop by ORBCOMM’s Booth 937 at the ATA’s TMC Transportation Technology Exhibition from March 7-10, 2022 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL or schedule an appointment to meet with ORBCOMM’s sales team on-site at the show here.

