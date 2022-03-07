Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

ENCINITAS, Calif., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX) (“Ventyx” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for millions of patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders, announced today that Raju Mohan, Chief Executive Officer of Ventyx, will provide a company overview at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference being held March 15-17, 2022.



Event: Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Location: Miami, Florida

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time: 2:35-3:00 PM ET

Members of the Ventyx management team will also host investor meetings during the conference.

A webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors and News section of the Ventyx website at www.ventyxbio.com. A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of each event for 30 days.

About Ventyx

Ventyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for millions of patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. Our clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, a Phase 1 allosteric TYK2 inhibitor for the treatment of a broad range of autoimmune diseases, VTX002, a Phase 2 S1P1 receptor modulator for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, and VTX2735, a Phase 1 peripheral inhibitor of the NLRP3 inflammasome, which is a mediator of multiple inflammatory conditions. Ventyx is headquartered in Encinitas, California. For more information about Ventyx, please visit: www.ventyxbio.com.

