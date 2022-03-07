Quantum builds out industry cloud solution for energy and private equity with Microsoft Azure

HOUSTON, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERAWeek 2022 - Quantum Energy Partners has engaged in a strategic engineering agreement with Microsoft to support Quantum’s development of an industry cloud solution to share knowledge efficiently across Quantum’s portfolio companies. The Quantum Energy Cloud (QEC) is a unique, energy data-focused cloud that integrates several Microsoft Azure services, which allows Quantum to build a hub-and-spoke data and application environment. It can easily be extended to the portfolio companies in which Quantum invests, providing Quantum with tools to make informed, real-time investment decisions while providing its portfolio companies with an array of digital solutions to run their businesses.



Microsoft Azure hyper-scaling functionality, in combination with the integration of third-party software partners with the QEC, will give Quantum portfolio companies access to the most modern digital solutions in the market. “By designing once and deploying many times over, we are achieving tremendous speed of adoption while integrating data environments across Quantum’s entire portfolio,” says Sebastian Gass, Quantum’s Chief Technology Officer. “Microsoft Azure allows Quantum to continue to differentiate its business services for our portfolio companies and provides best-of-breed data science tools to our entire portfolio,” added Wil VanLoh, CEO and Founder of Quantum Energy Partners.

Project Canary, the independent energy ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) monitoring and certification platform, is already integrated with the QEC. “ESG and responsibly sourced gas (RSG) are key drivers for Quantum and its portfolio companies. Quickly integrating precision methane emissions data across the portfolio, including real-time operations data, provides invaluable industry insights and supports net-zero goals,” says Chris Romer, CEO and Co-Founder of Project Canary.

“The most valuable and probably the least leveraged asset customers have is their data. Microsoft provides solutions to collect, store and process data using standard protocols, low code/no code application development tools, and artificial intelligence platforms, which give our customers the ability to leverage their data to make quick and informed decisions at lowest possible cost in real time,” said Ravi Krishnaswamy, Corporate Vice President Microsoft Cloud for Industry. “By enabling Quantum Energy Partners to share knowledge across its portfolio companies, they can respond better to changing market conditions. We are delighted that Project Canary, an independent energy ESG monitoring company, is one of the first ones to leverage Microsoft Azure based QEC."

About Quantum Energy Partners

Founded in 1998, Quantum Energy Partners is a leading global provider of private equity capital to the responsibly sourced energy and energy transition & decarbonization sectors, having managed together with its affiliates more than $18 billion in equity commitments since inception. For more information on Quantum, please visit www.quantumep.com or contact Michael Dalton at (713) 452-2110.