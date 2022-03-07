Bionano Genomics Appoints Dr. Aleks Rajkovic to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of N x Clinical™, the leading software solution for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced the appointment of Aleks Rajkovic, MD, PhD, to its board of directors.



Dr. Rajkovic is currently the Chief Genomics Officer at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), a Stuart Lindsay Distinguished Professor in Experimental Pathology, and Medical Director and Chief of the Center for Genetic and Genomic Medicine at UCSF Health. Prior to arriving to UCSF, he was the Chief of Medical and Laboratory Genetics at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center where he oversaw Pittsburgh’s cytogenomic, molecular genomic and pregnancy screening laboratories as well as adult/cancer and prenatal genetic clinical services. He has been the Principal Investigator on NIH grants that studied various aspects of reproductive genomics, women’s health, and population genetic screening, and has published more than 150 original peer-reviewed articles in leading medical journals, including The New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, and Nature Genetics.

“We are honored to have Dr. Rajkovic joining the board of directors,” said Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer at Bionano. “He brings rich expertise across genomic disciplines and a deep understanding of the current and future needs of academic medical centers. His depth of experience in reproductive health, including human fertility and prenatal genetics, adds to the clinical expertise of our board. I’m excited to work closely with Dr. Rajkovic as we seek to expand the capabilities and adoption of OGM for cytogenetics and translational research.”

“I am pleased to be joining Bionano’s board at this stage in the company’s development,” commented Dr. Rajkovic. “I believe optical genome mapping can have significant impact on patient management and research into novel genome-based biomarkers that could be therapeutically relevant and useful for patient recruitment and stratification.”

