GreenBox POS to Participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference March 13-15, 2022

SAN DIEGO, CA, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) (“GreenBox” or “the Company”), an emerging and rapidly growing fintech company today announced that management will participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference being held March 13-15, 2022 at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.



This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings with institutional investors, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Blockchain/Cryptocurrency, Business Services, Consumer / Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Resources: Oil & Gas / Meals & Mining, Technology & Media and Sustainability/ESG.

GreenBox Chairman, Ben Errez, and Chief Financial Officer, Ben Chung, will be in attendance and available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors and presentations as follows:

34th Annual ROTH Conference

Blockchain Panel – Monday, March 14 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Company Presentation – Tuesday, March 15 at 12:00 pm Pacific Time

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information about the conference, please contact your ROTH representative or click here.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

